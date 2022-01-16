It wasn’t the worst news the Nets could have gotten on Kevin Durant’s left knee, but for a team that’s battled injuries and COVID-related absences, it still was far from ideal.

Durant, who left Saturday night’s game in the second quarter because of a knee injury, has a sprained MCL, the team announced Sunday. The injury, which he sustained when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him, is less serious than an ACL sprain or tear but will nonetheless require some sort of downtime.

The Nets released no timeline, but they did say he’s expected to make a full recovery after a period of rehabilitation. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said there was hope within the team that Durant could return in four to six weeks, meaning he should be more than ready for the playoffs. The Nets, though, will no doubt be cautious with the league’s leading scorer and MVP candidate.

"Guys got to step up," James Harden said Saturday about the prospect of losing Durant for any length of time. "Obviously, we know how great of a player KD is and what he brings to the table each and every night consistently. Some guys have got to step up and fill that role and just continue to compete our butts off."

The Big 3 of Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving have only played two games together this season, due largely to Irving being unvaccinated — because of New York City mandates, he’s not permitted to play home games and, earlier in the season, the Nets said they wouldn’t allow him to be a part-time player. A significant COVID outbreak in late December, though, forced the Nets to reevaluate their stance, and Irving, who also missed time in COVID protocols, is now being allowed to play on the road. He’s been in three games this season.

In fact, Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of Harden joining the Nets and, in that time, the Big 3 have only played 16 games together.

The result being that, despite success, the Nets have had to work on consistently trying to build chemistry and cohesion with a group in constant flux. Harden and Durant were both getting heavy minutes before Durant’s injury, and Steve Nash has had to rely on a revolving cast of characters, which, in Saturday’s trouncing of the Pelicans, included strong performances by three of their four rookies, two of whom started. They’re also playing without Joe Harris, who underwent ankle surgery in late November and was expected to miss four to six weeks. In his stead, Patty Mills has stepped up as the Nets’ shooter of the moment.

"They’ve been great," Nash said of his rookies. "That’s why they’ve gotten an opportunity. We liked them in the preseason, but we felt like there was a process to them getting, to earning and to developing into an opportunity, and it came. It came during COVID. They kind of proved to us what we thought, that they could handle it, and then every time they’ve gotten an opportunity they’ve handled it, and some performances have been outstanding along the way, so really proud of those guys and the energy and the attentiveness they’re applying to their development, their growth and our game plans."

Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe all scored in double digits Saturday, marking the first time three Nets rookies have done it in a game since 2013, and Sharpe’s double-double made him the fourth-youngest rookie in franchise history to accomplish the feat. David Duke Jr., who played limited minutes Saturday, has also contributed greatly since being thrust into a bigger role.

"It’s just been a really fun, long journey, full of surprises," Edwards said Saturday. "Don’t really know what to expect. I’m finally starting to get into a rhythm, knowing what to do, what’s going to happen . . . [The rookies] feel like we’re stuck together since Summer League — we’ve been on Long Island, been everywhere together. I’m just proud of all of us and it’s good to see all of us being successful, having an impact on this team."

Turns out, they might have to do it for a little longer.