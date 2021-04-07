There was a big addition and a big subtraction in the Nets' starting lineup Wednesday night.

Kevin Durant, who had missed 23 straight games with a left hamstring strain, was cleared to make his long-awaited return to the court in the game against New Orleans at Barclays Center. Unfortunately for Nets fans who have been hoping to see their Big 3 play together for more than a handful of games, James Harden was out of the lineup with his own left hamstring injury.

Harden, who left Monday night’s game against the Knicks after playing four minutes, will be re-evaluated in a minimum of 10 days. The Nets play five games in that span, and there is no guarantee that he will be ready to return after that. No one believed Durant would be out for nearly two months when he was injured during a game against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 13.

Before that injury, Durant was putting up MVP-like numbers, averaging 29 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 blocks in 19 games.

The Nets posted a video Wednesday morning with Durant getting some extra shots in at shootaround.

"It’s been too long. I’m excited to get back out there," Durant said in the video.

Nets guard Bruce Brown said Durant looked like his old self.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Still looks great. Still looks like KD, still can score the ball and do whatever he wants to do on the floor," Brown said. "He just makes the offensive game look so easy . . . It’s huge for us. We’re happy to see him back and healthy. It’s going to be good to see him back out on the floor, doing what he does best."

Brown said Durant's size and skill set make it easier for everyone else on the floor.

"He just draws so much attention, he lets everybody else kind of eat. He can score over five players if he wants to. Seven feet, no one is blocking his shot. He doesn’t miss shots in mid-range or three. So really, when he’s out there he makes it easier for everyone."

During the time Durant was sidelined, the Nets went 19-4. That was the best record in the league and vaulted them into first place in the Eastern Conference. They entered Wednesday night’s game against New Orleans tied for first place in the East with Philadelphia with a 35-16 record.

A big reason that the Nets were able to win so many games without Durant is the high level of play they got from the other two-thirds of their Big 3. Harden has averaged 25.4 points, 11 assists and 8.7 rebounds since he was traded from Houston to Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving has made a surprisingly smooth adjustment to playing off the ball and entered Wednesday night’s game averaging 28 points and doing just about everything the Nets need to win big games.

The Nets were heralded as the league’s newest superteam when the Harden trade went down. Because of injuries, COVID and personal absences, the Big 3 have started only seven games together, going 6-1.

There has been some concern that the Big 3 won't have much time to gel before the playoffs. Brown, however, doesn’t believe it will take long to get everyone on the same page.

"Maybe a few games, a few practices," Brown said. "Everybody knows how to play basketball. Everybody knows each other’s strengths and what everybody likes to do on the floor. I don’t think it will take much time."