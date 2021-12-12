DETROIT – With fellow superstar James Harden resting, Kevin Durant staged a virtual one-man show Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena. Durant scored a season-high 51 points to lead the Nets to a 116-104 victory over the Pistons. They completed their four-game road trip with a 3-1 record that included fourth-quarter comebacks for all three wins.

The Nets trailed the Pistons by five entering the fourth quarter, but they opened with an 11-0 run that included seven points from Durant to take a 97-91 lead. The Pistons scored their first point of the quarter on a free throw at 8:46 and did not make a field goal until Frank Jackson nailed a three-pointer with 5:23 left to cut a 13-point Nets lead to 105-95. The Pistons scored only 12 fourth-quarter points.

Durant played all but the final 1:05 of the second half, shot 16-for-31 and added seven rebounds and nine assists to carry the Nets (19-8), who also got 18 from Patty Mills and 15 from LaMarcus Aldridge. Cade Cunningham paced the Pistons (4-22) with 26 points, and Jackson added 25. Those two combined for 11-for-19 shooting from three-point range

Without Harden, the Nets rolled out their ninth different starting lineup of the season with James Johnson starting at forward along with Durant and Aldridge in the frontcourt and a backcourt of Mills and DeAndre’ Bembry. Backup center Nic Claxton got in early in the first quarter, and the rotation also included Blake Griffin for a change.

Asked before the game how the Nets have navigated so well with an assortment of injuries and 11 different starters, Nets coach Steve Nash said, "Overall, we’ve defended pretty well. We’re not perfect every night, but in stretches we’ve been outstanding and solid for the most part. That’s something that has been our foundation to our wins tthis season, and it’s got to continue. We keep talking about it, but as we find growth offensively, we’ve got to be able to win games defensively."

Although Durant is a leading MVP candidate because of his prolific and efficient scoring, Nash also credited him for setting the tone on defense this season. "He’s a high-level defender when he wants to be, needs to be," Nash said. "He’s locked in down there. That’s a big burden to carry, to do it all the time when you’re also carrying the offensive burden. What we’ve seen predominantly this year is an excellent defender who can defend multiple positions, protect the rim, but also guard on the perimeter using his length to be disruptive. He’s just incredibly talented at both ends."

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Nets’ defensive prowess was evident early as they built a 13-point lead in the opening quarter before back-to-back three-pointers by the Pistons closed the gap to 31-24. With Durant resting on the bench early in the second quarter, things quickly came unraveled for the Nets at both ends of the floor as the Pistons went on a 16-1 run fueled by 10 points from Jackson to take a 42-38 lead. The Nets missed eight straight shots in that span.

When Durant returned, so did the Nets’ offense. At one point, he scored 12 of 14 Nets points as they regained a 54-52 lead. A couple of threes by Mills pushed the halftime margin to 60-57, but the Nets shot 38.5% and had just five bench points.

The Nets had a five-point lead early in the third quarter when they committed six straight turnovers, including two by Durant, to fuel a 12-0 Pistons run to build a 73-66 lead. Durant was getting no help on offense. He scored the Nets’ first 13 points of the quarter and had 16 of their 26 total before the quarter ended with the Pistons holding a 91-86 lead.