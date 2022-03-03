Can Kevin Durant rescue the Nets?

That was the operative question at the Nets shootaround Thursday morning as Durant spoke with reporters hours before returning to play his first game in a month and a half.

"I don’t look at myself as that – as a savior," said Durant, who was slated to play his first game since spraining his MCL on Jan. 15. "But I know what I can do and how much I can help this team and what we're missing as a group. But I'm not trying to go out there and win the game by myself tonight or make it all about me. I just try to go out there and help and be a good teammate and do what I do.

"I know what I bring to the table and try to do it to the best of my ability."

Durant’s absence has made it very clear what he brings to the table. The Nets have gone 5-16 since his injury, dropping from first place in the Eastern Conference to eighth as they head into Thursday night’s game against the Miami Heat.

Still Durant believes the team can get back on track.

"I mean, we are cutting it close. There’s under 20 games left in the season. But that’s the situation we are in, that’s the circumstances we are in. We have to go out there and figure it out."