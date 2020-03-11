SAN FRANCISCO – The Nets scored one of their biggest victories of the season Tuesday night in Los Angeles when they upset the Western Conference-leading Lakers just two games after Jacque Vaughn replaced Kenny Atkinson as head coach. But the story within the story was the presence on the Nets bench of an extremely active and engaged Kevin Durant.

The superstar forward left Golden State last summer to sign with the Nets as a free agent in a package deal with buddies Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, and that group also recruited Garrett Temple. There have been reports that their resistance to the coaching style of Atkinson led to his shocking demise.

So, it is interesting that Durant, who has spent the entire season rehabbing from Achilles tendon surgery, has chosen this time to make his first full road trip of the season with the Nets. He made a cameo appearance on the road recently at Miami in the third game of a four-game trip when Atkinson still was in charge, but now he is along for the full ride and is expected to be on the bench Wednesday night at Golden State when he returns for the first time since leaving as a free agent.

Vaughn welcomed Durant’s vocal presence on the sideline during the surprise upset of the Lakers. “It’s a joy having him around to be able to bounce ideas off him, to be able to get his reactions throughout the course of the game and to be a teammate and have him sit next to you and give you confidence and give you support and give you guidance,” Vaughn said. “It’s a luxury.”

For much of the game, Durant sat next to the injured Temple, and those two kept up a running conversation and often spoke with Jordan during timeouts. At one point, Vaughn obviously sought Durant’s input.

Since taking over as coach, Vaughn has emphasized communication with the team’s top stars and has described it as essential in the modern NBA. Caris LeVert, who formed a friendship during his rookie season with Durant when they discussed LeVert’s foot surgery, said the presence of the two-time Finals MVP has been inspiring.

“First and foremost, it’s huge having him around the team,” LeVert said. “He’s such a great basketball player and a great guy. A lot of people look up to him, so, having him around is just huge for the team. When he speaks, he’s very intelligent, and everyone is all ears.”

Durant has made a significant impact on the Nets' young players. As Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot said, “He’s been a leader, he’s been the voice, he’s been the guy he is. Obviously, he’s an MVP. Everybody respects what he says. He’s been working his [tail] off on the side in the morning. It’s great to have him around. We listen and we appreciate everything he says.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Vaughn said he can’t imagine what the reception might be for Durant at Golden State – assuming fans haven’t been banned because of coronavirus concerns -- but guard Spencer Dinwiddie said, “They better give him all the tribute videos in the world. He got them two championships.”