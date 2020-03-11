SAN FRANCISCO — The Nets scored one of their biggest victories of the season Tuesday night in Los Angeles when they upset the Western Conference-leading Lakers just two games after Jacque Vaughn replaced Kenny Atkinson as head coach, and they were looking forward to Kevin Durant’s return to Golden State Thursday night — even in civilian clothes — for the first time since signing with them in free agency last summer.

But those plans were upended Wednesday when the Warriors announced that no fans will be allowed to attend the game at Chase Center because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first pro sports event in America that will be played without fans because of the virus, but it likely will be far from the last.

“Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, [Thursday] night’s game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans,” the Warriors said in a statement, adding that all ticketed fans will receive refunds.

Whatever fireworks that might have been associated with Durant’s return were scrubbed. Although Durant joined the Nets for their full four-game trip to California, the team said he remained in Los Angeles while the Nets flew to San Francisco on Wednesday. The Nets return to Los Angeles to face the Clippers Friday night at Staples Center, and Durant is expected to rejoin them. It’s uncertain whether he will accompany them to Sacramento for the last game of the trip on Sunday.

Before facing the Lakers on Tuesday, the Nets got indications from the NBA that playing a game in an empty arena was a possibility. “For me, it’s unprecedented,” Vaughn said. “It’s a unique situation. Everyone is trying to make the best of it, keep things business as usual and listening to the league about any precautions they care to take.”

Trying to imagine the scenario for such an unusual event, Vaughn said, “Do you still get pregame music to go along with that? I’m not sure what all gets cut off. So, I really don’t know how to answer until we’re in that position. I trust that the league is going to do the best for everyone, but I’m not sure how that’s going to feel at all.”

No doubt, the atmosphere will be a far cry from the excitement the Nets experienced while upsetting the Lakers in a game where Durant was a very vocal sideline presence.

“It’s a joy having him around to be able to bounce ideas off him, to be able to get his reactions throughout the course of the game and to be a teammate and have him sit next to you and give you confidence and give you support and give you guidance,” Vaughn said. “It’s a luxury.”

The Nets won’t enjoy that luxury against the Warriors, but that’s the least of their concerns in the strange new environment the sports world is entering.

Notes & quotes: Garrett Temple (left ankle sprain) is probable for the Nets, but Joe Harris (left ankle sprain) is out. Steph Curry (flu) is expected to play for the Warriors.