Listening to Nets coach Steve Nash discuss the left hamstring strain Kevin Durant suffered on Saturday during a victory at Golden State, you almost could picture the coach crossing his fingers and hoping for good luck. Durant was guaranteed to miss Monday night’s game at Sacramento and Tuesday night’s game at Phoenix, but Nash did not rule out a return for the final two games of a West Coast road trip in Los Angeles against the Lakers and the Clippers.

"I don't think it's a long-term thing," Nash said. "But I don't want to give it the kiss of death and proclaim that right now. So we'll just keep monitoring it."

Nash said the injury definitely occurred in the Golden State game in which Durant scored 20 points and finished. Asked what the imaging showed about the injury, Nash declined to comment directly to avoid violating any medical protocols.

"Let me just say that it doesn’t appear to be a long-term injury," Nash said. "Hopefully, this is something that we can get through quickly, but you never know. Sometimes imaging is spot-on, and sometimes imaging represents something larger than what actually is taking place. I don’t want to venture too far out in terms of predicting how long he’ll be out, but I think everyone believes that this is more of a short-term thing."