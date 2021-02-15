TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Steve Nash hopes Kevin Durant's injury isn't long-term

Nets head coach Steve Nash and Kevin Durant

Nets head coach Steve Nash and Kevin Durant react late during the fourth quarter against the Hawks at Barclays Center on Dec. 30, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

Listening to Nets coach Steve Nash discuss the left hamstring strain Kevin Durant suffered on Saturday during a victory at Golden State, you almost could picture the coach crossing his fingers and hoping for good luck. Durant was guaranteed to miss Monday night’s game at Sacramento and Tuesday night’s game at Phoenix, but Nash did not rule out a return for the final two games of a West Coast road trip in Los Angeles against the Lakers and the Clippers.

"I don't think it's a long-term thing," Nash said. "But I don't want to give it the kiss of death and proclaim that right now. So we'll just keep monitoring it."

Nash said the injury definitely occurred in the Golden State game in which Durant scored 20 points and finished. Asked what the imaging showed about the injury, Nash declined to comment directly to avoid violating any medical protocols.

"Let me just say that it doesn’t appear to be a long-term injury," Nash said. "Hopefully, this is something that we can get through quickly, but you never know. Sometimes imaging is spot-on, and sometimes imaging represents something larger than what actually is taking place. I don’t want to venture too far out in terms of predicting how long he’ll be out, but I think everyone believes that this is more of a short-term thing."

 
Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

New York Sports

The Knicks' Julius Randle shoots over Atlanta Hawks' Randle explodes for 44 points to carry Knicks past Hawks
Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov makes a save during Isles don't allow a shot in third, top Sabres
Mets relief pitcher Justin Wilson delivers against the Source: Yanks agree to deal with ex-Mets reliever Wilson
Kevin Pillar of the Rockies rounds the bases Source: Mets, Kevin Pillar agree to deal
Knicks guard RJ Barrett dunks next to the Rose, Quickley outplaying Knicks' starters
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz of the Islanders Trotz feels for Sabres' Krueger after positive COVID-19 test
Didn’t find what you were looking for?