1. Will Kevin Durant be as good as new?

Kevin Durant last played in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 10, 2019, scoring 11 points in 12 minutes before tearing his right Achilles tendon. If anyone benefitted from the delayed start to the 2020-21 season, it is Durant, who has had almost 18 months to recover from surgery. According to all reports from his workouts in Los Angeles as well as video of some Nets practice sessions, the 32-year-old superstar looks like his old, unstoppable self.

2. Will the playing style of first-time NBA coach Steve Nash fit the Nets?

Durant and point guard Kyrie Irving undoubtedly signed off on the hiring of first-time NBA head coach Steve Nash. Then, Nash added assistant Mike D’Antoni who coached him with the Suns and coached the Rockets the past four seasons. They undoubtedly will play high-tempo, almost positionless basketball and encourage the Nets to shoot in the first seven seconds of each possession.

3. Will Caris LeVert emerge as the Nets’ "third star?"

When LeVert was called upon to carry the Nets in the NBA bubble in Orlando, he responded by averaging 23.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 10 games. But the Raptors swept the Nets in the first round of the playoffs. Still, LeVert should excel in the company of Durant and Irving.