Basketball

Kevin Durant ruled out for Nets-Celtics game, needs more time to heal

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant warms up before an NBA basketball gamenagainst the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on Friday, April 16, 2021. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Returning from an injury is a methodical process with the Nets, so it wasn’t surprising that, after being listed as "questionable" on Thursday, Kevin Durant (left thigh contusion) was ruled out of his third straight game against the Celtics Friday night at Barclays Center.

"I think he’s close, but I don’t think he’s there," coach Steve Nash said of Durant. "We’ll see tomorrow and Sunday if that’s a possibility [against the Suns at Barclays Center]. But it may not be. It may bleed into this [next] road trip."

Asked for the specific reason delaying Durant’s return, Nash said, "The contusion hasn’t healed fully. He’s working out, it’s getting there, but it’s not 100 percent or it’s not close enough to 100 percent to play yet."

On the other hand, when the Nets can add a healthy body to their depleted roster, their manpower shortage is such that he can play without practicing. As expected, the Nets on Friday announced the signing to a 10-day contract of 30-year-old point guard Mike James, who averaged 19.7 points for CSKA Moscow this season and who played in the NBA in 2017-18 with the Suns and Spurs.

 

"I still haven’t met him," Nash said about 90 minutes before game time. "He’s a scorer. He was one of the top players in Europe this season. He’s played in the NBA. He gives us some ballhandling as well.

"I think he’s got to play tonight, frankly. We’ll see how the game goes, but my guess is that he plays for us tonight."

In other injury-related news, Tyler Johnson (right knee soreness) sat out his 10th straight game, but he worked out with the "stay-ready" group of backup players. Nash described him as "day-to-day" but said it’s unlikely he will be ready to face the Suns but might get back on the court on the two-game trip that follows. Also, Alize Johnson was ruled out because of health and safety protocols.

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

