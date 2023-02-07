Cam Thomas scores 47, but Nets fall to Clippers at Barclays Center

Well, the Nets are winless in the post-Kyrie Irving era. But it sure wasn’t because they missed him.

Starting in place of the newly traded Irving, Cam Thomas had a career game, scoring 47 points two nights after scoring 44, but the Clippers beat the Nets, 124-116, at Barclays Center.

Thomas, 21, became the fifth player in the Nets’ NBA history to score at least 40 points in back-to-back games.

“They made a few more plays than us down the stretch,” coach Jacque Vaughn said.

Thomas’ performance, meanwhile, “just reinforces our belief in him and overall his belief in his own game to be able to showcase it and answer when we needed it the most,” Vaughn said.

Thomas’ three-pointer from the top of the key tied the score at 99 with 7:54 left, part of a 14-0 run that put the Nets up 107-99 with 6:20 to go.

The Nets went ahead 113-109 before the Clippers scored nine straight points, finally going ahead on Kawhi Leonard’s left-wing three with 2:46 remaining.

Nicolas Batum’s three-point play with less than a minute to go put the Clippers up 121-116.

The Nets (32-21) had 16 turnovers for 25 points.

Monday’s game at least proved that the Nets are capable of surviving in a post-Irving era — especially considering how undermanned they were. They welcomed back T.J. Warren (left shin contusion) after four games but still were without Ben Simmons (sore left knee) and Seth Curry (left adductor strain).

Vaughn said Simmons was well enough to play Monday but was kept out so he could play in the second game of the back-to-back Tuesday. Curry will be reevaluated at the end of the week. Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) also met with doctors, and an update is expected Tuesday.

Thomas had a career-high seven three-pointers and Nic Claxton had 15 points and 16 rebounds for his team-high 20th double-double. Paul George led the Clippers (31-26) with 29 points and Leonard had 24. Ivica Zubac had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Nets were down by 11 in the third quarter before taking a series of small leads for the first time since the first quarter, including a promising series midway through the third: Claxton made a steal at midcourt and swung it over to Thomas, who fed Edmond Sumner (23 points) with an alley-oop pass, good for a 75-74 advantage.