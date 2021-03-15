Nets manage to keep surging Knicks at bay

Two Nets turnovers in the final 15.4 seconds gave the Knicks a chance to overcome an 18-point third-quarter deficit and force overtime, but then, a critical turnover by Julius Randle gave that golden opportunity right back to the Nets, who pulled out a 117-112 victory Monday night at Barclays Center. James Harden recorded his 10 triple-double as the Nets won for the 13th time in their past 14 games.

Although the Nets shot the lights out for three quarters and led by as much as 18 they only were up by 12 heading to the final period because the Knicks hung tough with offensive rebounding and 15 second-chance points in the first three quarters. That set the stage for a 7-2 burst to open the final period to cut the Nets’ lead to 98-91 on a Julius Randle layup at the 9:13 mark.

The Nets pushed the margin back to 11, but R.J. Barrett, the godson of Nets coach Steve Nash, had six points in a 9-2 Knicks surge to trim the deficit to 107-103 with 4:29 left. It still was a four-point game when Randle hit a three at the 1:48 mark to pull within 112-108.

With 15.4 seconds left and the Nets up five, Harden caught an inbounds pass and was tied up by Randle, who won the jump ball and wound up dunking with 10.6 seconds left to cut the Knicks’ deficit to 115-112. At 7.7 mark, Barrett fouled Joe Harris, but Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau made a successful challenge to force a jump ball that the Knicks won before calling timeout with 5.7 to go. They got the ball to Randle, who traveled, leading to a pair of clinching foul shots by Harden.

Kyrie Irving led the Nets (27-13) with 34 points, Harden’s triple-double included 21 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists, and Jeff Green added 20 points. The Nets shot 57.9%, including 12-of-29 from three-point range (41.4%). Randle topped the Knicks (20-20) with 33 points and 12 rebounds, Barrett added 23 and Immanuel Quickley totaled 21 points.

The first Nets-Knicks game in January at Madison Square Garden was played in front of no fans, so Monday night’s minimalist, socially-distanced gathering of 1,637 live bodies at least lent an atmospheric touch of authenticity to the renewal of the rivalry. Asked before the game if he had a sense of the rivalry, first-year Nets coach Nash admitted he didn’t.

"Not to its purest form (with) the type of year it’s been, no fans and all that," Nash said. "But I’m sure that will come in the future. Right now, it’s hard to really have big rivalries when there’s no fans. Rivalries are about fans. So it’s not quite the same, but it’s still there."

The Knicks jumped out to an early 18-11lead thanks to some unexpectedly hot shooting from three-point range by Bullock and Randle. But after fighting back to trade the lead back and forth four times, the Nets took control with a 25-6 run spanning the first and second quarters to build a 49-32 lead.

A key component of that stretch was a decision Nash made to go with a bigger lineup by starting forward Jeff Green ahead of guard Bruce Brown. Green had seven of his 14 first-quarter points in that run, and Harden added five plus two assists. The Nets also put together a defensive spurt in which they held the Knicks to 3-of-12 shooting in that span.

The Knicks cut that deficit to 10 before another 16-8 spurt by the Nets pushed their lead to 65-47. The Knicks cut that to 67-55 at halftime. Midway through the third period, the Nets put together an 11-4 spurt fueled by threes from Joe Harris, Irving and Landry Shamet to match their previous high lead of 18 at 94-76. But that margin shrank to 96-84 at the end of the period.