After missing one game with a mildly sprained right knee, Nets point guard D’Angelo Russell returned to the starting lineup against the Knicks Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Russell tested the knee an hour before game time before the decision was announced.

That means Spencer Dinwiddie, who scored 22 points and had five rebounds and six assists in the Nets’ stunning win over LeBron James and the Cavaliers Wednesday night at Barclays Center, returns to his backup point guard role with the second unit.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said the challenge for his team was to avoid a letdown on the road following a big win. The 3-2 Nets have lost both roads games so far.

“We have to play better on the road,” he said. “We have not played well on the road. Your concern as a coach and your gut tell you, ‘How do we handle a little success winning a good game at home?’ I’m anxious to see how our guys react.”

Atkinson has been impressed with the offense that led the league in scoring at 121.2 points per game before Friday, but the defense remains a work in progress. However, the Nets had a season-low 12 turnovers against the Cavs, which helped their transition defense because it cut down the number of fast breaks by Cleveland.

“We emphasized it in preseason,” Atkinson said. “We’re valuing the ball. On the road, it’s vital. We have to take care of it tonight.”