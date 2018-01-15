Knicks vs. Nets

TODAY'S PAPER
The Nets host the Knicks in a matinee game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Barclays Center on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

New York Knicks' Michael Beasley, left, and Brooklyn Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson fight for a loose ball during the first half of the NBA basketball game at Barclays Center, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson gestures during the first half of the NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis, left, fouls Brooklyn Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson during the first half of the NBA basketball game at Barclays Center, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie, left, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, right, and New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis look for a rebound during the first half of the NBA basketball game at Barclays Center, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

New York Knicks' Doug McDermott, right, and Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris try to grab a loose ball during the first half of the NBA basketball game at Barclays Center, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

