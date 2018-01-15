Knicks beat Nets for third time this season

If you must go on a seven-game road trip, you might as well begin it with all the comforts of home. The Knicks began what could be a pivotal sojourn in the friendly surroundings of Barclays Center. What’s more, in remaining perfect in three games against the Nets this season, they proved to be at home with a lead.

Bouncing back from having blown a 19-point lead the previous afternoon, the Knicks put on a finishing kick in the fourth quarter Monday and gave themselves a heartening send-off, a 119-104 win. The Nets, coming off a game in which they rallied from a big deficit to force overtime in Washington Saturday, did cut the margin to two at the end of three quarters but fell way short.

That was true literally, as the Knicks’ bigger front line kept the Nets on edge near the basket and inhibited Brooklyn from scoring in close.

Kristaps Porzingis played only 27 minutes but still led the Knicks with 26 points on 8-for-14 shooting, and Michael Beasley had 23 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina had his first double-double with 10 points and 10 assists. Trey Burke played in his first game as a Knick and scored five points in eight minutes. DeMarre Carroll’s 22 points were not enough for the Nets.

This was the first time since 1986 that the Knicks did not play at home on this national holiday. Madison Square Garden was occupied with preparations for the Grammy Awards. As far as the Knicks were concerned, this was the next best thing to being home: playing in the same city in front of a friendly crowd. As usual, judging from the sounds of the cheering, Knicks fans outnumbered Nets fans in the Nets’ arena.

Still, the occasion was enough to make a person consider the possibility of an all-New York City playoff series someday — regardless of how distant it might appear now.

“It would be great. I think the Knicks and the Nets being good in New York is great for the NBA and great for New York,” said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, a former Knicks assistant coach. “I think we’re both desperate to get there. I think we’re climbing, we’re clawing. I think we understand the market, we understand how important it is to the fans. It’s not lost in translation, so to speak. We understand it. It would be great one day that you’re playing a playoff game, a Subway Series like they have in baseball, or Giants-Jets. It’s special. I’m a real New York fan. I think both teams being good would be great for the city, great for the NBA.”

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said before the game, “I think the last time we played here and when we played in New York, there seems to be a little more enthusiasm from the fans, [with them] getting into it a little bit more. I think the guys pick up on that. That’s always a fun atmosphere for the guys to play in.”

At least at the start, the matchup seemed the best part of the atmosphere for the Knicks. The Nets were unable to approach the rim with any confidence against the taller frontcourt, especially during the Knicks’ 16-6 run that contributed to a 10-point halftime lead.

Given the Knicks’ habit for squandering leads and the Nets penchant for erasing deficits, it was no shock that, when Carroll made a jump shot at the third-quarter buzzer, it was a two-point game. The Knicks, though, scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter and were never threatened again.