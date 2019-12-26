The Nets should have been rested coming off a five-day break between games, but instead it appeared they rusted over the holidays. Rather than being fired up to face the crosstown rival Knicks, the Nets turned in far and away their worst offensive performance of the season in a 94-82 loss Thursday night at Barclays Center.

They fell behind the lowly Knicks by 23 points late in the third period and never got closer than 15 the rest of the way. Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets (16-14) with 25 points, but they came on miserable 5-of-15 shooting. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot was the only other Nets in double figures with 10 points. The Nets (16-14) shot 26.9 percent overall (21-78), which is an NBA-worst this season, and 26.0 from three-point range (13-50), they were outrebounded, 60-50 and outscored in the paint, 36-14.

Julius Randle led the Knicks (8-24) with 33 points, including 5-of-8 shooting from three, and they also got 22 points from Marcus Morris, 13 from Elfrid Payton and 10 points and 10 rebounds from Mitchell Robinson.

Ever since Dinwiddie riled up Knicks fans last season with his comments about the Nets being the best team in New York, the Nets’ point guard has been a target on social media. “I wasn’t expecting such a visceral reaction, but if you’re going to come at me like that, I don’t run from nobody,” Dinwiddie said at the morning shootaround. “I just said my opinion, which happened to also be a fact.”

Asked if the Nets have a prime chance to grow their fan base at a time when the Knicks are struggling in the depths of the standings, Dinwiddie said, “Yes and no. We’re not going to take their history from them. We’re not going to take those blue blood fans from them, right? But just in terms of making waves, being a playoff team, we’re fighting for different things right now. Obviously, they’re not very good right now.

“When you win and have a certain level of star power and cache, you will convert some of the undecided fans…We just said that we were going to be the best team in the city, then the best team in the division and the best team in the conference and the best team in the league. They started tripping. To me, it was math. How are we going to compete for a championship if we can’t beat a team that’s 30 minutes away?”

Good question. The shorthanded Nets not only looked nothing like a playoff contender in the first half when they got 14 points from Dinwiddie but little from anyone else while shooting 26.7 percent and trailing, 46-41. At one point near the end of the first period, the Nets were scoreless for a span of 6:50 while missing 11 straight shots and committing five turnovers.

Things only got worse for the Nets in the third quarter when the Knicks opened with a 25-8 run to build a 71-49 lead. During that stretch, the Nets missed all six of their field goal attempts, committed five turnovers and all their points came at the foul line. They converted their first field goal of the second half when Timothe Luwawau-Cabarrot hit a corner three-pointer with 3:51 left in the third quarter.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Moments later, the Knicks lead reached 23 points. The Nets managed to trim their deficit to 79-61 at the end of the third period, but it was an embarrassingly inept offensive display.