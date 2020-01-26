TODAY'S PAPER
Nets' Kyrie Irving excused from game after death of mentor Kobe Bryant

Nets guard Kyrie Irving looks on against the

Nets guard Kyrie Irving looks on against the Bucks at Barclays Center on Jan. 18. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

In the wake of the tragic death of NBA great Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles on Sunday, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson delivered an emotional pregame statement in which he said one player on the team was particularly close to Bryant and was deeply affected by the tragedy. Moments later, the team announced point guard Kyrie Irving would not play against the Knicks for personal reasons and had left Madison Square Garden.

Before Atkinson’s normal pregame media conference, the Nets announced that the coach would take no questions and the locker room would remain closed before the game.

A grim-looking Atkinson stood in front of a group of reporters and began by saying, “I’m just going to make a brief statement on behalf of the Nets’ organization. We’d like to express our sincerest condolences to the Bryant family and everybody affected by the tragedy.”

Pausing to keep his emotions in check, Atkinson took a deep breath and said, “As an organization, we’re devastated, our players are devastated.” Here again, the coach paused and breathed deeply before continuing.

“We have a player that was very close to Kobe. Our thoughts and prayers are with him also. It’s just a tough time for the NBA with all this. That’s really all I have to say.”

Irving was coming off a brilliant 45-point performance in the Nets’ overtime victory Saturday night in Detroit and was set to play for the first time at the Garden since shunning overtures from the Knicks and signing with the Nets in free agency last July. He sat out a previous visit to the Garden with a shoulder injury.

In the past, Irving has cited Bryant as a role model for him as a point guard, and Bryant had acted as something of a mentor to Irving in their off-court relationship.

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

