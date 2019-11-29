Kyrie Irving is on the mend, but won’t be ready to play in the Nets' game against the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Irving, who has missed eight straight games with a shoulder impingement, was on the bench for the Nets 112-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday. Before the game, he was re-evaluated by the team and coach Kenny Atkinson seemed encouraged.

“Kyrie started on court work,” Atkinson said. “We will see how it progresses, but the fact that he started is good news for us.”

Irving was averaging a team-high 28.5 points in 11 games before he was injured. The Nets were 6-7 during that stretch.

With Irving out and Spencer Dinwiddie taking over ball-handling duties, the Nets are 6-2 and have won five of their last six games. There has been much to do on Twitter about how the team is playing better without Irving. Until beating the Celtics on Friday, however, the Nets hadn’t beaten a team with a better than .500 record.

Atkinson believes the confidence Dinwiddie is gaining while running the offense will only make them better when Irving returns. Dinwiddie likely thinks so, too. When asked if he had talked to Kyrie about what their roles would be when Irving returns, Dinwiddie said that would pretty much be up to Irving.

“As great of a talent as he is, we need to figure out how to work around what he prefers to do,” Dinwiddie said.

Notes & quotes: After being jeered in absentia by Boston fans on Wednesday, Irving responded with a post on his Instagram, criticizing the crowd for “defacing people who are truly PEOPLE.” He then went on to talk about the "importance of mental health over playing professional sports to please fans.” At least one person in Boston seemed to understand where Irving was coming from. Before the game, Celtics coach Brad Stevens was asked about the post. “The level of scrutiny that the best players in the league get, we forget how great they are,” Stevens said. “Sometimes, I think it’s good to take a step back an appreciate them for their greatness, whether its Kyrie or anybody else.”