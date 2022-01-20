SAN ANTONIO — Although Kyrie Irving helped deliver the 2016 NBA title to Cleveland along with LeBron James, he wasn’t exactly treated as a returning hero when the Nets visited the Cavaliers on Monday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Irving engaged in a bitter exchange with a group of fans at courtside, directed an obscenity at one and was fined $25,000 for the incident, president of league operations Byron Spruell announced on Thursday.

The incident took place with 4:19 left in the second quarter of the Nets’ 114-107 loss. A group of hecklers was chiding Irving, who suddenly decided to exchange barbs that were captured on cellphone video and subsequently went viral on social media.

"Got y’all a championship, [expletive] still ungrateful," Irving yelled.

Irving hit the game-clinching three-pointer at the end of the Cavaliers’ Game 7 win over Golden State. He also scored 41 points in their Game 5 victory.

Irving, who only is playing on the road because he is not in compliance with New York City’s vaccine mandate, scored 27 points in the Nets' loss to the Cavs.