As if losing Kevin Durant for a week because of NBA health and safety protocols wasn’t a big enough blow, the Nets also lost Kyrie Irving (sprained right index finger) who was ruled out against the 76ers Saturday night in Philadelphia in the second game of a back-to-back set.

In other words, the Nets’ Big 3 was down to the Big 1 with James Harden starting alongside Joe Harris, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan. They were facing a tall order against a 76ers (16-7) team that has the best record in the Eastern Conference. Long Island natives Tobias Harris and Danny Green started for the 76ers alongside All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and Seth Curry.

Given the fact the Nets have another back-to-back set coming up Tuesday in Detroit and at home Wednesday against the Pacers, coach Steve Nash was asked if load management was part of the reason for resting Irving.

"This one with Ky is not any load management," Nash said. "He genuinely has a swollen finger and he took a knock to it yesterday . . . We’ll see how it responds, but hopefully, it is day-to-day and we’ll see him back in action on Tuesday."

Because the Nets were shorthanded, especially in the frontcourt without Durant, Nash anticipated 6-10 shot-blocking center Norvel Pelle, who recently was signed as a free agent, would make his Nets debut against the team for which he last played in 2019-20. However, free-agent swing man, Iman Shumpert, who played with the Nets briefly last season, is not considered in shape yet.

"Norvel very well could find some action tonight," Nash said. "We’ll see how the game goes."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Following the Nets’ loss to the Raptors on Friday, when Durant was pulled from the game after playing only 19 minutes, Harden expressed concern about what Durant’s absence might mean in the larger playoff picture. "These games are going to add up, especially if we are talking about playoff seeding," Harden said. "We’re talking about positioning ourselves, homecourt advantage and catching a rhythm and all that."

Harden has concentrated on playmaking since joining the Nets, but when asked if the three-time league scoring champion has the green light to go for 100 against the 76ers, Nash smiled and said, "Yeah, I’d love to see it. At the same time, I don’t like putting players in that position where it’s like ‘Get us 100, or we lose.’ We’d love for James to have a monster game, but we have to do it collectively. We have to scrap and fight."