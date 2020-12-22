The long wait to see Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together with a super-deep Nets roster was more than worth it. They looked like an absolute powerhouse in their season opener Tuesday night at Barclays Center, dominating at both ends of the floor and leading by as much as 38 points on their way to an inspiring 125-99 victory over Durant’s former Golden State team.

Irving led the Nets (1-0) with 26 points, shooting 10-for-16 in a mere 25 minutes. Durant added 22 points in his 25 minutes, Caris LeVert had 20 of the Nets’ 54 bench points, Joe Harris dropped in 10 points, and DeAndre Jordan added 11 rebounds.

Steph Curry topped Golden State (0-1) with 20 points and rookie James Wiseman added 19, but the Nets held them to 37.4% shooting from the field and 30.3% from three-point range while converting 42.9% of their own three-point attempts (15-for-35).

Durant’s debut was the focal point simply because it was his first regular-season game in 18 months since Achilles tendon surgery. But Irving was limited by injuries to only 20 appearances with the Nets last season, so it really was an important trial run for both superstars, not to mention Steve Nash in his head-coaching debut.

Before the game, Nash said Durant "is in absolutely the ultimate position to come back from this injury. But I think we also have to give Kevin time to play NBA games and not get carried away. He looks amazing, he’s playing amazing, but I also want to just give him a little breathing room and not put on too much pressure after not playing competitive basketball for 18 months. And he does look exactly like he did before the injury, but he also needs a little bit of breathing room to get used to competitive basketball."

Well, Durant started by nailing the first shot he looked at from three-point range and then followed up with a baseline jumper, a three-point play and a dunk to help the Nets to an early 18-8 lead. Then it was Irving’s turn to take over as he scored 12 of the Nets’ next 18 points to push the lead to 36-17. Moments later, it reached a first-half high of 21 points. The first quarter ended with the Nets up 40-25 while shooting 58.3% overall and from three-point range and holding Golden State to 33.3% overall and 20.0% from three-point range.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Nets maintained a comfortable cushion throughout the second period, taking a 63-45 halftime lead on a deep three-pointer by Irving that gave him 24 first-half points. Just as Nash intended, LeVert led a strong bench effort with 12 first-half points.

The day before the opener, Golden State coach Steve Kerr acknowledged he wanted to have a top-10 defensive team this season. But Kerr cautioned: "That is the goal, but I’d like all of you to not hold us to that account until at least we get past Brooklyn and Milwaukee [in the second game of the opening trip]. It’s not fair to have to play two of the best offensive teams in the league when you’re trying to keep track of your defensive rating."

Certainly, all the Nets’ awesome firepower was on display when they began the third quarter with a 17-4 run, including six points from Spencer Dinwiddie to push their lead to 80-49. Golden State made only one of eight shots in that stretch with two turnovers. Eventually, the Nets led by 35 points before settling for a 99-71 lead at the end of the period.

There was no point in using Durant and Irving in the final quarter, and Nash kept them on the bench as the Nets cruised to the finish.