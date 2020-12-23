It’s safe to say Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is one of the most complicated and deeply introspective individuals in the NBA while also being among the most outspoken and politically active players. But the Kyrie Irving who left Boston 18 months ago in free agency and now returns for the first time with a powerful Nets team on Christmas Day has undergone another major step in his development as a person and as a player.

Yes, Irving boycotted the media throughout most of training camp and was fined $25,000 by the NBA, but since re-engaging, he has been as forthcoming and thoughtful as ever. Following the Nets’ season-opening 125-99 blowout of Golden State on Tuesday in which he scored 26 points in 25 minutes, Irving was asked if there was a message behind his performance, and he opened up about his approach with fellow superstar Kevin Durant and a deep Nets team regarded as an NBA title contender.

"It’s been a long journey to get here and to be able to master this craft and to learn that it’s not just about ‘hero’ basketball, it’s about how great the team is," Irving said. "I think I got caught up in that in my career a few times, just trying to play ‘hero’ basketball…At this present moment, I’m enjoying that (change) and I’m embracing it, not really doing too much talking.

"It’s just really about the actions. Let’s throw the ball in the air, and let’s see who’s the best of the best. I’m here to prove that every single night with a great team alongside."

As a young player, Irving craved individual accolades for his scoring and playmaking talents. But now, things like all-NBA or MVP recognition no longer are at the forefront for him, especially with this new Nets venture.

"I think it’s just the right time, right situation, right environment," Irving said. "I just want the championship with a great team that I can look back in history and say, ‘We did it our way, and we had fun doing it.’ All I want to do is enjoy every single day playing basketball and coming in to work."

When the Nets hired Steve Nash as a first-time head coach, Irving commented on a podcast with Durant that it was as if the Nets had no specific head coach and either of them could do the job. Recently, Irving recanted those comments, described Nash as "amazing."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Following their opening win, the Nets posted a video of Irving presenting the game ball to Nash. Speaking to a rapt locker room, Irving said, "This is the start of something new right here, and I’m grateful to have you as the head of our snake for our coach and I’ll go to war with you any day, Steve."

There was no mistaking the heartfelt sincerity and, really, the utter joy for Irving in the moment. It seems clear Irving’s head is occupying a great space as this journey begins.

"We want to be the best team," Irving said. "We don’t want to be a collection of just me and KD and the other guys we have. No, we want to be a great team. The Brooklyn Nets team.

"I’m not the leader here. I’m not this one guy that’s depended upon to get us over the hump. Nah. We have other great players that are developing, that are already established…These guys here want to win it just as bad as us. It’s easy for me to fall in line and follow direction.

"We’ve been doing this for a long time, and now, we’re at the top of the top and it’s our chance to show why we are that way."

Too much? Not for this ambitious Nets team.