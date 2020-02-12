As expected, the Nets ruled Kyrie Irving out of the last game before the All-Star break against the defending champion Raptors Wednesday night at Barclays Center. That allows Irving extra time to recover from the sprained right knee he suffered Feb. 2 in Washington because the Nets don’t resume practicing until Tuesday and don’t play until next Thursday in Philadelphia.

But Nets coach Kenny Atkinson was non-committal when asked if he expects Irving to go against the 76ers. “I think we’ll wait until we come back to make that decision,” Atkinson said. “When we get back, those first couple of practices will determine where he is.”

The recent improvement Caris LeVert has made led many to believe he would remain in the starting lineup with Irving. But Spencer Dinwiddie had back-to-back games with at least 20 points and 10 assists in a one-point loss Saturday at Toronto and a one-point win in which he made the game-winning bucket Monday at Indiana.

Speaking of Dinwiddie’s performance, Atkinson said, “I’m just really pleased with the last two — 24 assists and two turnovers (combined). That’s huge. Also, averaged six rebounds over the last two games. Just playing really good basketball, really improving his decision-making.”

LeVert had only 11 points and shot poorly against the Pacers, but he had a career-high 37 against the Raptors and averaged 29.7 points over a three-game stretch. So the question remains about how the guard rotation will work.

“There’s just a lot of ways we can go,” Atkinson said. “I know from a player standpoint, there will be no issues. Those guys understand you can’t start seven guys. It’s not going to be an easy decision. But those are good problems to have. Those guys all will play major minutes.

“The big question is who’s going to finish? We have opportunities to play really small [with all three]. It’s hard to know until you have it in your hands exactly what you’re going to do.”