INDIANAPOLIS — It has been more than a week since Kyrie Irving suffered a sprained right knee on Feb. 2 in Washington that caused him to miss the Nets’ next four games, including one against the Pacers Monday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Irving was scheduled for a re-evaluation on Sunday the Nets had said, but when asked, coach Kenny Atkinson said, “I mean, he’s re-evaluated every day. No update.”

Atkinson previously said Irving might return against the Raptors Wednesday night at Barclays Center, but that is the final game before the All-Star break, and Irving would get extended rehab time if he waited until Feb. 20 in Philadelphia before returning.

Atkinson also said he will face a critical decision about whether to continue starting Spencer Dinwiddie with Irving or to switch to Caris LeVert, who averaged 29.7 points over the previous three games before Monday night since returning to the starting lineup. The coach suggested that starting has helped LeVert’s confidence.

“I think he gets his feet wet quickly, especially playing off the ball,” Atkinson said of LeVert. “When Spencer’s alone, [LeVert] gets a little blow and then he comes back with that second unit. He looks great physically and is shooting the ball really well and defending well.”

As for impending lineup changes, Atkinson said, “No idea. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. It’ll be a tough decision because you’ve got three guys playing really well for us. So, I’ll discuss with the staff, and we’ll make the decision when we need to.”

Asked if he possibly would start all three guards and bring Joe Harris off the bench, Atkinson said, “Sure, I’d definitely consider it.”

Notes & quotes: Nets guard Theo Pinson, who was on assignment last week with the Long Island Nets, won G League player of the week honors by averaging 21.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 46.0 percent from three (23 of 50) and leading the LI Nets to a 2-1 record.