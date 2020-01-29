For the Nets, as for every other team across the NBA, regaining a sense of normalcy and focusing on playing the second half of the season is a challenge in the wake of the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna along with seven other victims on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Nets star Kyrie Irving, a close friend of Bryant’s, sat out Sunday night’s game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden but returned to practice on Tuesday and was in the starting lineup against the Pistons Wednesday night at Barclays Center.

“I think we all understand we have to focus on the task at hand and our jobs,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “Obviously, the message is we have to make up some ground before the All-Star break.”

The Nets came into the Pistons game having won just three of their previous 16 games to drop 19-26. That is good enough for the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but it’s only two games ahead of the Bulls, who visit Friday night.

Atkinson praised his players for the good spirit they showed in practice and expressed hope the shared experience will strengthen their bond. Asked how he navigates his players’ various emotions during time of tragedy, Atkinson said, “It’s part of life. You have to go through the emotions. I did feel like it was good to get back to our routine and get back to practice, get back to what we do on a daily basis. I thought it was good therapy.”

As part of honoring Bryant and his daughter Gianna, the Nets left the courtside seats where they sat at a Dec. 21 game against the Hawks vacant. Atkinson said he recently learned Hawks star Trae Young was one of Gianna Bryant’s heroes.

“I think it’s a great tribute to their memory,” Atkinson said. “I’ll definitely look over there as I get up from my seat.”