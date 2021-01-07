Kyrie Irving missed the Nets’ game against the 76ers, who are the best team in the NBA, on Thursday night at Barclays Center. Coach Steve Nash had no idea what Irving’s reason was beyond the official explanation of "personal reasons."

Asked why Irving was unavailable, Nash said, "I don’t know. I sent him a message. I just found out. I just sent him a message and I haven’t heard back yet. Obviously, thinking about him, and hope all is well and, yeah, it’s a private matter."

On another superstar front, Nash said Kevin Durant, who is in quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19, might be back in less than seven days. Originally, Durant was expected to miss four games and return Jan. 12 against the Nuggets at Barclays Center, but Nash sounds like he expects Durant to play Sunday at home against the Thunder, one of his former teams.

"I think Kevin’s situation is that, if he continues to test negative, he can play Sunday," Nash said. "That’s all I have on that. But hopefully, can’t wait for Sunday to come."

After facing the 76ers Thursday, the Nets were scheduled to play the Grizzlies Friday night in Memphis and then return home for the Thunder game Sunday.

Nash: Battle for equality

The attempted insurrection by supporters of President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday had wide ramifications, including among NBA players. But Nash said he was unsure of player reaction because the events happened after Wednesday’s practice.

"I’m sure it’s on everyone’s mind," Nash said. "The obvious and flagrant disparity in the way these situations are treated [compared to Black Lives Matter protests], and we all are in lockstep as to how unequal these situations in society are treated. That’s why players in the league have continued to fight for change and social justice, and here we are again. This is going to be a long fight, a long battle to reach equality."