He’s back. Or will be very soon.

Kyrie Irving is expected to play his first game of the season Wednesday when the Nets travel to Indianapolis to play the Pacers, according to several reports.

Irving, who is unvaccinated, is ineligible to play home games at Barclays Center because of New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. He is also ineligible to play games at Madison Square Garden and in Toronto.

Initially, the Nets decided they didn’t want to deal with a part-time player. After a variety of injuries and COVID-related absences put major pressure on the healthy Nets players, the team reversed their position in mid-December and announced that they would let Irving play in road games.

Irving had to pass through the NBA's health and safety protocols and get back into game shape before he was ready to return. The timing for his return is crucial. Starting Wednesday, the Nets play 11 of 17 games on the road over the next month. The league also has to reschedule the Nets' postponed game in Portland.

If Irving does not play in Indiana, his next chance would be against the Bulls in Chicago on Jan. 12. The Nets are 23-11 heading into Monday night’s home game against Memphis and are a game behind the Bulls for the best record in the Eastern Conference despite not having had Irving all season.