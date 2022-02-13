It’s not going to get easier for the Nets.

After losing their 11th straight game Saturday night in Miami, the team heads into a four-game stretch during which their one remaining healthy superstar will not be able to play.

Irving, who cannot play in New York because of the local mandate governing his unvaccinated status, will not play again with his team until Feb. 26 in Milwaukee. He will miss three games at Barclays Center and one against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Irving will be watching the games from his home in New Jersey. After telling reporters how much he wished he could join his teammates at home, Irving was asked on Saturday night if he felt guilt about the fact that he can't.

"There's no guilt that I feel," Irving said. "I'm the only player that has to deal with this in New York City because I play there. If I was anywhere else in another city then it probably wouldn't be the same circumstances. But because I'm there, we have [New York City mayor] Eric Adams, we have the New York mandate, we have things going on that are real-life circumstances that are not just affecting me, bro. So you ask me these questions, I don't feel guilt.

"I'm just living my life as best I can just like everybody else that missed these last two years. I didn't have a plan in place while all this was going on, didn't know. The NBA and the NBPA made it very clear that there would be things that I would be able to do to work around this. And that's off the table. So you tell me if I'm just alone out here or do I have support from everybody else that's dealing with the same thing?"

BothNets general manager Sean Marks and Irving recently have said they are hopeful that local laws will change and Irving will be able to play with his team fulltime. As it stands, Irving can play in only eight of the Nets 26 remaining regular-season games. The team has a home-heavy schedule plus one game in Toronto, where he is required to be vaccinated, and two at Madison Square Garden.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Nets (29-27) began the season as a championship contender and as recently as Jan. 21 were in first place in the Eastern Conference. They have now fallen into a play-in position in eighth place and are in danger of dropping further if they don’t find a way to quickly right the ship.

The Nets can’t seem to find a way to win without Kevin Durant, who hasn’t played since spraining his MCL on Jan. 17 against New Orleans. The Nets are 2-12 since that game.

Durant said Saturday that his rehab is going well, and the team is hopeful he can return shortly after the All-Star break. Irving is also looking forward to playing with Durant again.

"It will look good when we see some more pieces out there," Irving said. "With that being said, I still wish I could be out there at home. And some people say it's as simple as, 'Hey, go get this, go get the shot.' No, it's not as simple as that for me in my life, but ultimately still praying for a better outcome."