TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Morning
SEARCH
29° Good Morning
SportsBasketballNets

Kyrie Irving misses seventh game in row as Nets bring him up to speed

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Nets controls the

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Nets controls the ball during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

Kyrie Irving missed his seventh straight game Monday night when the Nets rested him for a second game to give him time to get in shape after his five-game absence.

It now appears likely that he will return for his first game with Kevin Durant and new teammate James Harden on Wednesday in Cleveland.

"I just want him to ramp up accordingly to protect him from unnecessary injuries," coach Steve Nash said. "I think he got some work yesterday and possibly today. He’ll get some work [Tuesday] and then we’ll go to Cleveland. Hopefully he will be available Wednesday night."

Describing what he needs to see from Irving, Nash said, "What you want to see is him to get some time in his legs so he’s more able to adapt back to playing. If you haven’t played, there’s no way to simulate it. It’s important that he get a little extra work and is as prepared as possible to play."

Nash said the Nets won’t actually practice Tuesday; they will watch video, script some sets and walk through them.

Asked if he has talked to Irving regarding his commitment to his responsibilities to his teammates, Nash said, "I’m going to keep all the discussions we have in-house. We continue to communicate, and we welcome him back tomorrow and look forward to seeing him and getting back integrated with the team." 

Allen, Prince back vs. Nets

Former Nets center Jarrett Allen and forward Taurean Prince, who were dealt as part of the Harden trade, will make their Cavs debuts against the Nets on Wednesday.

"I don’t want to say it’s emotional," Allen said in his introductory news conference.

"It’s a little awkward. It’s like they traded me away. No hard feelings. And now the actual first game is going to be against them. But it’s going to be good to see the guys again. It’s going to be a final send-off."

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

New York Sports

Joey Lucchesi pitches in the first inning at Reports: Mets add depth to rotation with trade for lefty Lucchesi
St. John's guard Posh Alexander (0) shoots against Alexander's 18 points help St. John's take big leap in win vs. UConn
Head coach Barry Trotz of the Islanders looks On MLK Day, Trotz gives praise to hockey pioneer O'Ree
The center ice logo is seen during the Temporary words on Coliseum ice: Nassau Live Center
A general view before a game between the Best: Isles' final home opener at Coliseum begins a strange, sad goodbye
Nets guard James Harden, forward Kevin Durant, forward Harden, Durant total 64 points to help Nets slip past Bucks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search