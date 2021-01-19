Kyrie Irving missed his seventh straight game Monday night when the Nets rested him for a second game to give him time to get in shape after his five-game absence.

It now appears likely that he will return for his first game with Kevin Durant and new teammate James Harden on Wednesday in Cleveland.

"I just want him to ramp up accordingly to protect him from unnecessary injuries," coach Steve Nash said. "I think he got some work yesterday and possibly today. He’ll get some work [Tuesday] and then we’ll go to Cleveland. Hopefully he will be available Wednesday night."

Describing what he needs to see from Irving, Nash said, "What you want to see is him to get some time in his legs so he’s more able to adapt back to playing. If you haven’t played, there’s no way to simulate it. It’s important that he get a little extra work and is as prepared as possible to play."

Nash said the Nets won’t actually practice Tuesday; they will watch video, script some sets and walk through them.

Asked if he has talked to Irving regarding his commitment to his responsibilities to his teammates, Nash said, "I’m going to keep all the discussions we have in-house. We continue to communicate, and we welcome him back tomorrow and look forward to seeing him and getting back integrated with the team."

Allen, Prince back vs. Nets

Former Nets center Jarrett Allen and forward Taurean Prince, who were dealt as part of the Harden trade, will make their Cavs debuts against the Nets on Wednesday.

"I don’t want to say it’s emotional," Allen said in his introductory news conference.

"It’s a little awkward. It’s like they traded me away. No hard feelings. And now the actual first game is going to be against them. But it’s going to be good to see the guys again. It’s going to be a final send-off."