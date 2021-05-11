Kyrie Irving suffers facial contusion in Nets' win over Bulls

The good news is that the Nets look primed to enter these playoffs with a bang. The bad news is that Kyrie Irving left Tuesday night’s game, also, with a bang.

The Nets made quick work of the Bulls in a 115-107 win in Chicago, but lost Irving to a dangerous-looking play with 10 minutes left in the third quarter, when he took Nikola Vucevic’s elbow hard to the eye area and was down for a significant amount of time, writhing in pain and banging his fist against the hardwood. He eventually walked to the locker room under his own power but was ruled out for the rest of the game with a facial contusion. No further update was immediately available. Irving fractured his orbital bone in the preseason last year.

And though it was a big blow, it was one of the few things that went wrong for the Nets, who are making their play for entering these playoffs extremely loud and extremely dangerous.

Sure, they have their weaknesses – they were on full display during their recent four-game losing streak and include pivotal aspects of the game: defense, offensive rebounding and lineup stability. But Tuesday night’s performance felt like something of a promise. The weaknesses still existed, but when the Nets are on – and make no mistake, they were extremely on – they sure are good at making them seem invisible.

Building off a thoroughly dominant second half against the Nuggets on Saturday, the Nets made very easy work of the Bulls and all but erased any chance Chicago had of staying on the playoff bubble. The Nets also stayed ahead of the Bucks for the second seed in the East, and the chance for home-court advantage in the second round.

The Nets carried a double-digit lead for large swaths of the game before a 13-3 run in the fourth helped the Bulls close some real estate. Zach LaVine’s free got them to within 107-101 with 1:39 to go but Jeff Green’s layup, and strong late-game defense kept the Bulls at bay.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 21 points, while Green scored 14 off the bench and Nic Claxton scored 10 with 10 boards. Eight Nets scored in double digits and they had 32 total assists

Mostly, the Nets displayed the sort of cohesiveness that has sometimes eluded them this season. From the beginning Tuesday night, they championed ball movement, balanced scoring and physicality – completely overpowering a Bulls defense that wasn’t sure where the next attack was coming from.

They led the Bulls 64-51 at the half, collected 20 assists, which tied a season-high for assists in a half. They committed just two turnovers in the first half, and Bruce Brown, wearing a face mask after breaking his nose during a collision in practice, scored all 15 of his points in that span – the most he’s ever scored in any first half. Brown also had 10 rebounds for the game.

The Nets kicked off the game on an 8-0 run, which included Joe Harris’ 800th career trey. Harris went 2-for-7 from downtown and had 17 points and is now 11 threes shy of Jason Kidd’s franchise record of 813.

"I think their two bread-and-butter offensive scenarios are pick-and-roll with LaVine and post-up with Vooch (Vucevic), a little bit of Thad Young down there as well," Steve Nash said before the game of their plan. "They go big as often as they can so rebounding will be important for us, and as always, we want to really prioritize our own performance and really do well at the things we do, be sharp and play together. As always if we do that, then hopefully regardless of what they do, we put ourselves in a good position to win."

That certainly ended up being the case.