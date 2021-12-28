TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsBasketballNets

Kyrie Irving likely won't play for Nets until Jan. 12 vs. Bulls

Kyrie Irving of the Nets acknowledges the fans

Kyrie Irving of the Nets acknowledges the fans prior to Game 1 of the second round of the playoffs against the Bucks at Barclays Center on June 5. Credit: Steven Ryan

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

According to coach Steve Nash, it sounds as though Kyrie Irving will not suit up until the Nets' game in Chicago on Jan. 12.

Irving originally was not welcome to join the Nets because he is not in compliance with New York City’s vaccine mandate, but the organization relented and welcomed him back as a part-time player in road games on Dec. 17.

Irving entered NBA health and safety protocols the very next day after testing positive for COVID-19, so his return was delayed. The Nets will play in Indianapolis on Jan. 5, but it doesn’t sound as though Irving will be available until the next road game Jan. 12 in Chicago.

"It's hard to say, but I would say probably somewhere between a week and two weeks," Nash said on Monday. "He's obviously been isolating, so that kind of puts another layer to the ramp-up. It's not like he's been working out. So probably I'd imagine it's going to be closer to two weeks once he comes out of protocols. We'll just have to see how it goes, though, because we have to evaluate him from a physical and performance standpoint and a basketball standpoint as well."

Aldridge still out

LaMarcus Aldridge has been in health and safety protocols for more than the usual 10-day quarantine. "I don't even know what the latest technicality is," Nash said, "but I know he's not joining us today. But he should be ready to rejoin the group when we get back."

The Nets' next game is Thursday at Barclays Center against Philadelphia.

Regarding the four players the Nets signed to 10-day contracts, Nash said, "We'd definitely consider re-signing them just because everything is so in flux right now. I think maybe we don't keep them all, but there's a good chance we keep two or three."

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

New York Sports

The Nets' James Harden, left, is greeted by
Harden's 39 key Nets to Los Angeles sweep
Mekhi Becton of the Jets is helped off
Saleh: It would take a miracle for Becton to play again this season
The Eagles' Miles Sanders, center, is tackled by
Giants' McKinney is not used to losing
The Giants' Saquon Barkley, right, rushes against the
Analysis: It might be a good time for Giants to end Barkley's season
The Giants' Joe Judge yells during the first
Giants are winning the race to rock bottom
A general view during a men's basketball game
St. John's postpones two games due to COVID-19 protocols
Didn’t find what you were looking for?