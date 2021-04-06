The Nets were a shell of themselves with a roster that was missing Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, Tyler Johnson and Landry Shamet and then lost superstar James Harden four minutes into their Monday night game against the Knicks. But they overcame a 14-point deficit and held the Knicks to 45 second-half points on their way to a 114-112 win that featured a 40-point performance by Kyrie Irving.

Coach Steve Nash was forced to dig way down into his deep bench to lean on the likes of Alize Johnson, who is on his second 10-day contract, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Chris Chiozza, and they provided just enough support for Irving to get the Nets a gutsy win.

"I’m proud of the amount of guys that contributed," Nash said. "We have a positive attitude in our locker room, a winning mentality, and regardless of who’s out there or not, we’re going to go for it. We’re going to find a way to come together and win."

The Nets are 22-4 in their past 26 games, and they regained a half-game advantage over the 76ers in the race for first place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets have 21 regular-season games remaining, including a date with the Pelicans Wednesday night at Barclays Center, and they desperately need to get healthy to develop the chemistry they need for a run to the NBA Finals.

But in the throes of adversity, they have developed some mental toughness, resiliency and confidence that should serve them well. To Irving, it was important for the Nets to bounce back from a Sunday loss in Chicago to beat a divisional rival in the second game of a back-to-back.

"I think we've been able to learn a lot about one another, and a lot about us as a team of being resilient down the stretch and locking in on a defensive end and trusting that," Irving said. "We learn a lot about each other down the stretch, when we have to earn those wins. And it is gritty, and also divisional game.

"We played in Chicago [Sunday], and a few other games ago, we played against some teams that really took it to us. We’ve just got to be able to respond each and every time, whether we're down 10, down 15, down 19 or up 10, up five or 15. We still have to have that attitude, that mentality."

When Harden left the game after four minutes with right hamstring tightness that caused him to miss the previous two games, it shifted the burden to Irving to carry the Nets. He did that in brilliant fashion even though the Knicks did their best to double-team him and make everything difficult.

No one had to say anything to Irving when Harden went down. "He’s a veteran," Nash said. "He knows how to apply the appropriate amount of aggressiveness and do the right things. He knows that he’s going to have to put pressure on the defense whether it’s scoring or getting in the guts.

"He was obviously sensational. He’s just an amazing basketball player. He found a way to keep our team in it for big stretches, and our guys played really well when he was out and gave us a lift. Then he was able to come in and close. A brilliant performance and really gutsy from everybody."