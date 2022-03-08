CHARLOTTE, N.C. — So that’s what the Nets look like with both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the court.

Even when Durant is having an off night.

Irving pumped in a season-high 50 points on Tuesday night as the Nets snapped a four-game losing streak by outclassing the Hornets, 132-121, at Spectrum Center.

Irving shot 15-for-19 from the floor, 9-for-12 from three-point range and 11-for-13 from the line in the fifth 50-point game of his career and third with the Nets.

Irving became one of 22 players in NBA history with five 50-point games, according to Basketball Reference. His career high is 57 points on March, 12, 2015, while with the Cleveland Cavaliers in an overtime win against San Antonio.

Andre Drummond added 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Nets, who shot 18-for-35 (51.4%) on threes.

Durant, in his third game back after a knee injury, had a quiet night with 14 points. Durant scored 31 and 37 in his first two games back, but the Nets lost both.

Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 30 points apiece.

At this point in the season, the Nets expected to be playing big games and jostling for playoff position. Like, the East’s No. 1 seed or maybe No. 2 if a few things went wrong along the way.

This game was about playoff positioning. Well, play-in positioning, to be more accurate, as the Nets and Hornets went into the game with identical 32-33 records.

The Nets, though, looked as if they belonged in a different, higher league.

The Nets led by as many as 28 in the second quarter and 34 in the third. Charlotte used a 20-4 run to close to within 15 in the third, but the Nets still led 100-84 entering the fourth and held on to get back to .500 and move into sole possession of eighth place in the East. Seeds 7-10 will participate in the play-in tournament.

It’s not where the Nets expected to be. But it’s where they are.

"As long as we don’t fall out of the play-in [tournament]," coach Steve Nash said before the game. "We know all these games mean something."

The Nets dominated from the opening tip. It was 34-20 after one quarter and 69-43 at halftime.

In the first half, Irving had 20 points and Drummond had 13 points and six rebounds in 13 minutes. The Hornets shot 3-for-17 from three-point range and had nine turnovers (but it felt like twice that).

The Nets are trying to get guys used to playing with each other on the fly while holding onto at least a play-in spot. Nash, who could take the fall if the Nets completely crater, isn’t shy about pointing out the lack of cohesion as a reason the Nets had lost 17 of 20 going in.

Durant and Irving played together for the second straight game. The unvaccinated Irving will also be allowed to play on Thursday in Philadelphia, but after that he can only appear in three of the Nets’ final 13 (and one of the last eight) unless New York City changes its COVID-19 rules.

The Nets were without big man LaMarcus Aldridge, who is out with a right hip impingement. Nash said Aldridge, who had an MRI, will miss Thursday’s game at Philadelphia as well.

Cam Thomas, who suffered a back contusion in Sunday’s game at Boston, was cleared to play but was not needed.

Games like Tuesday’s make Nets fans salivate about what the team could be like with Durant, Irving — if he could be available for every game — plus a healthy Ben Simmons.

Nash said Simmons (back) will likely not be ready for a full practice when the Nets next have one on Saturday.

"It’s to be determined," Nash said. "I think he's progressing this week, but I don't know what that means as far as Saturday. I don't think he's ready for a five-on-five basketball practice."