DETROIT — After a slow start on the offensive end, Kyrie Irving led a furious comeback by the Nets with 14 fourth-quarter points on his way to a triple-double that included 11 rebounds and 10 assists, but it was enough to regain control of a game the Nets allowed to get away in a 113-109 loss to the Pistons Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena.

After leading by 14 in the third quarter and seeming in control, the Nets lost their rhythm on offense and went into a prolonged tailspin that left them trailing by 13 points with 8:39 left in the game after a Tony Snell three-pointer gave the Pistons a 91-78 lead. Irving, who was in the midst of a rare off night, returned to the game at that point and led a 16-8 surge that cut the Pistons’ lead to 99-94. Irving had eight points and two assists in that span.

The Nets cut their deficit to 105-103 when Joe Harris buried a three-pointer from the top of the arc with 1:33 to go. Then, Irving hit a pair of foul shots with 41.6 seconds left to cut the margin to one at 106-105. After Luke Kennard hit a pair of foul shots with 8.4 seconds left, the Pistons led 110-107. Then, the teams took turns fouling each other until Andre Drummond finally put it out of reach with a pair at 3.6 seconds for the final four-point margin.

Besides Irving’s triple-double with 20 points, the Nets (2-4) also got 20 from Taurean Prince, 18 from Harris and 16 from Spencer Dinwiddie. Drummond led the Pistons (3-4) with 25 points and 20 rebounds, and they got 24 from Kennard and 22 from Brown.

The Nets were facing their first back-to-back set of the season against the Pistons, who also were on a back-to-back after a loss Friday in Chicago and were missing injured starters Blake Griffin, Reggie Jackson and Derrick Rose. The Nets were coming off a home victory over the Rockets in which they forced James Harden and Russell Westbrook to shoot a combined 3-for-22 from three-point range.

Asked before the game if he felt the Nets finally had found some answers on defense, coach Kenny Atkinson said, “I think the first part of it was our energy, our will, our want, just our competitiveness. I didn’t feel like we were at that level against Indiana. So, we just raised our will and our compete level.

“Tonight, we go back to our basic defense. Obviously, they have Drummond, who is a different situation.”

Atkinson started DeAndre Jordan at center ahead of Jarrett Allen, expecting a better physical matchup against Drummond, but the Pistons jumped out to an early 19-7 lead when Jordan was replaced by Allen. Just as they dug out of a 15-point first-quarter hole the previous night against the Rockets, the Nets overcame that 12-point deficit against the Pistons to lead by as much as 11 points late in the second period before settling for a 54-46 halftime edge.

That marked the fewest points given up by the Nets in the first half this season. With Allen at center, the Nets outscored the Pistons 35-18 to lead by 42-37 when Jordan returned in the second half. Just as happened against the Rockets, the Nets had more balanced scoring rather than simply relying on Irving to be dominant. LeVert, Harris and Prince all were in double figures scoring by halftime.

A 10-4 surge that included two three-pointers by Prince to open the third period pushed the Nets’ lead to 64-50. But the Pistons responded with a 25-4 run that included seven points from Kennard and six points apiece from Drummond and point guard Bruce Brown to regain a 77-70 lead late the period, which ended with the Nets trailing by six.