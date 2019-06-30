With the official start of NBA free agency minutes away, the Nets appear tantalizingly close to a pair of established superstars calling Brooklyn home.

A day after multiple sources indicated to Newsday that point guard Kyrie Irving is a virtual certainty to sign with the Nets, Kevin Durant reportedly will join the Nets as well.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant plans to sign with the Nets and will announce his free agency decision Sunday night in partnership with Durant’s ESPN+ show, “The Boardroom.” Wojnarowski also reported that Irving and DeAndre Jordan would be signing with the Nets.

Brooklyn is making a clean sweep tonight: Brooklyn will sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) Jun 181, 2019

USA Today, The New York Times and The Athletic also reported that Durant will sign with the Nets.

According to New York Times reporter Marc Stein, Irving will be in Brooklyn for the start of free agency and the Nets will have a “formal commitment” from him when the window opens.

The Nets will have a formal commitment from Kyrie Irving at their practice facility in two hours, league sources say, and -- as @NYTSports reported Monday -- have been aggressively pursuing a Kyrie/Kevin Durant/DeAndre Jordan trio in hopes of luring Durant away from Golden State — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) Jun 181, 2019

