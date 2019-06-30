TODAY'S PAPER
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving plan to join Nets when free agency opens, reports say

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Toronto Raptors in the first half of Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 10. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com
Print

With the official start of NBA free agency minutes away, the Nets appear tantalizingly close to a pair of established superstars calling Brooklyn home.

A day after multiple sources indicated to Newsday that point guard Kyrie Irving is a virtual certainty to sign with the Nets, Kevin Durant reportedly will join the Nets as well.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant plans to sign with the Nets and will announce his free agency decision Sunday night in partnership with Durant’s ESPN+ show, “The Boardroom.” Wojnarowski also reported that Irving and DeAndre Jordan would be signing with the Nets.

USA Today, The New York Times and The Athletic also reported that Durant will sign with the Nets.

According to New York Times reporter Marc Stein, Irving will be in Brooklyn for the start of free agency and the Nets will have a “formal commitment” from him when the window opens. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

