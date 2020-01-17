Nets star Kyrie Irving reached out to general manager Sean Marks, coach Kenny Atkinson and his Brooklyn teammates to clarify his controversial comments following Wednesday’s loss in Philadelphia.

Irving had said Brooklyn’s needs were “glaring” in its quest to become a title contender. The 27-year-old All-Star point guard added that the Nets needed “one or two more pieces” to complement Kevin Durant, Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, DeAndre Jordan, Wilson Chandler and Garrett Temple, leaving out Jarrett Allen, Joe Harris and Taurean Prince.

While his comments were honest and seemingly accurate, Irving was heavily criticized as a result, with some questioning his leadership capabilities.

Said NBA analyst Charles Barkley Thursday night on TNT: “For you to come in here and then play half the season, then say, ‘Well, we’re just not that good, we’re missing some big pieces.’ Like, nah dude, we made the playoffs without you last year. We’re bringing in an All-Star player, we should be a top-four seed easily.”

The Nets (18-22) head into Saturday’s game against the NBA-best Bucks (37-6) at Barclays Center having lost two straight and sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

“I talked to the guys and made sure that this doesn’t divide our locker room,” said Irving, who added he should’ve reworded his comments or mentioned more names to make sure no one was left out.

Atkinson was appreciative.

“We’re a team. We’re a family. We talk things out,” he said. “He reached out to me and we had a great conversation. Reached out to his teammates. Just like to leave it at that.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Atkinson declined to comment when asked if he agreed with Irving’s assessment of the roster.

“I do respect his opinion. I will say that,” he said. “We do talk about things internally. I know the communication lines are open between me and him, me and Sean.”

Irving is averaging 22.3 points and 6.0 assists since returning from a right shoulder impingement that sidelined him for 26 games. He was asked about his leadership abilities and the media’s misperception of them.

“It’s not like I’m like an [expletive] yelling at everybody in their locker all the time,” Irving said as part of a long answer. “. . . I’m going to continue to demand greatness out of myself and demand greatness out of my teammates and we go from there. If it’s harsh as a leader or too much for anybody, if you’re not in our locker room, stay the [expletive] out. It’s as simple as that.”

Notes & quotes: Jordan has a dislocated finger which does not require surgery and he will be re-evaluated sometime next week, the Nets said. They will go with a backup center by committee for the time being, with rookie Nic Claxton getting a chance to show he can play the role behind starter Allen . . . Harris will also be out Saturday due to lower back soreness.