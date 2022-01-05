INDIANAPOLIS — All systems were go for Kyrie Irving to make his season debut for the Nets against the Pacers Wednesday night at Bainbridge Fieldhouse. Following the morning shootaround, coach Steve Nash did not disclose his lineup but said he would feel comfortable starting Irving alongside James Harden in the backcourt even though he now is a part-time player who only is eligible to play road games outside of New York and Toronto.

"Yeah, he can definitely start," Nash said. "We could put him on the bench, we could put him in the starting lineup. I think he’s open to either."

Asked if Irving might face any minutes restrictions, Nash said it would be nothing significant. "I don’t think it’s where he can play 38, but I think he can play a big chunk of the game," Nash said. "He’s had three or four full-court days with five-on-five. I think he’s capable of playing extended minutes but not necessarily his accustomed high 30s."

Irving last played with the Nets during the first week of training camp in San Diego and in a preseason game in Los Angeles. When Irving made it clear he was not going to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and therefore would be ineligible to play home games plus two road games against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden because he has not complied with the city vaccine mandate, the Nets decided on Oct. 12 that he could not practice or play with them because they didn’t want a part-time player.

They reversed that decision on Dec. 17, but Irving immediately went into NBA health and safety protocols after returning either a positive or inconclusive COVID test. But he returned to practice, and the game against the Pacers is the first for which he is eligible. Considering the Nets (23-12) are coming off three straight home losses, the timing is perfect. Nash expressed confidence in Irving’s ability to adjust to their game plan.

"Kyrie knows what he’s doing," Nash said. "He’s been with us, and he also can adapt to situations. We haven’t had a ton of time to really give him the tutorials, but that’s something we are happy to do on the fly as well and let him, more importantly, feel a sense of cohesion with his teammates, get comfortable playing the game before we overload him with a ton of thoughts. I think he’ll be fine."

The Nets came into the game with a 13-3 road record that is tied with Utah for best in the NBA. But their recent three-game homestand was a disaster with losses to the 76ers, Clippers and Grizzlies. Nash emphasized the importance of remembering the Nets have won with defense, but that begged the question of whether things might change with Irving in the lineup.

"Well, Kyrie obviously gives us a chance to be better offensively," Nash said. "That’s for sure, especially with Kyrie and Joe [Harris, who is injured]. However, this year we have won with our defense. That is clear. We can’t lose sight of that. Hopefully, we’re improved offensively with Kyrie, but we can’t let go of where we’ve put ourselves defensively."

Center LaMarcus Aldridge, who also was scheduled to return from a one-game absence to rest a sore foot, said Irving’s return to practice has been exciting. "It’s been fun, man," Aldridge said. "He’s a very talented guy, good teammate. I had some time with him last year, so I’m excited to have him back for sure. He looks good. He’s Ky."

Nash acknowledged Irving might have to overcome opening night jitters. "I’m sure there will be a little bit of nerves, jumping into the middle of the season like this," Nash said. "But really, he just looks excited and happy to be back and enthusiastic."