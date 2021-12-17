After missing the first 29 games of the NBA season because he is not in compliance with New York City’s COVID vaccine mandate, it appears possible that star Nets point guard Kyrie Irving might be on the verge of returning to at least play road games.

That bombshell news was delivered in a report on Friday afternoon from ESPN NBA expert Adrian Wojnarowski.

Following training camp in San Diego, Irving informed the team that he did not plan to get vaccinated. The organization told Irving he could not practice or play in road games unless he was fully eligible for all games because they didn’t want the distraction of a part-time player.

But earlier this week, seven veteran Nets tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which require a 10-day quarantine or two negative tests within a 24-hour period before a player is allowed to return. The Nets played with the minimum-allowed eight players in a win over Toronto on Tuesday and added a ninth via a free-agent signing for a win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Nets organization has decided to relent and allow Irving to return on a part-time basis because of the heavy workload on superstar Kevin Durant and other top players. Coach Steve Nash and Durant previously said the team would welcome Irving back if circumstances permitted.

The ESPN report said Irving will begin ramping up in preparation for the Nets’ next road trip to Portland for a game on Thursday, then to Los Angeles for games against the Lakers on Christmas Day and against the Clippers on Dec. 27. Irving must test negative for five straight days before being allowed to join the team, and as an unvaccinated player, he must undergo daily testing.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Nets did not respond to attempts to confirm the ESPN report.