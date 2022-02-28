Kyrie Irving will be able to watch the Brooklyn Nets from the Barclays Center bench starting March 7, but right now, it seems unlikely he’ll be able to play, according to statements made by New York City Mayor Eric Adams to CNBC on Monday morning.

Adams said Sunday that he plans to lift Key2NYC vaccine mandates on "indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues" like Barclays if COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease, leading to speculation that Irving, who remains unvaccinated, will be allowed to play in home games. But further clarification, including Adams’ comments Monday, revealed that Irving still would be subject to the city’s workplace vaccine requirement. Adams added that making an exception for the Nets star point guard would not be fair to other workers who need to follow the mandate.

"It would send the wrong message just to have an exception for one player when we're telling countless numbers of New York City employees 'If you don’t follow the rules, we won’t be able to be employed,’ " Adams said. "Listen, I want Kyrie on the court. I would do anything to get that ring. So badly, I want it. But there's so much at stake here. And I spoke with the owner of the team [Joseph Tsai]. We want to find a way to get Kyrie on the court, but this is a bigger issue."

There are built-in exceptions to the workplace requirement — including one that says unvaccinated, non-New York City resident athletes are allowed to compete. It’s not clear if Irving, who lives in New Jersey, could petition to fall under this umbrella, and a request for comment from the mayor’s office was not immediately returned.

Adams reiterated that his desire was to see Irving play but said the decision had to be bound by something more important than that.

"Businesses have their vaccine mandate," he said. "City employees have their vaccine mandates. I have to follow the rules. And trust me, I want Kyrie on the court. We are here right now opening our city because of vaccine mandates."

All this comes about two weeks after NBA commissioner Adam Silver said allowing unvaccinated visiting players to compete, but not Irving, "doesn’t quite make sense." It was the first time the league spoke in support of having Irving play.

Irving said Saturday that he hoped to be able to play at home soon, and that he was grateful for Silver’s support.

"I know his job is not easy," Irving said. "Standing in the fire, sometimes, on behalf of our league. So my respect level went to a whole new one for him, and I’m just grateful that he did that, and he really took one for the team."