TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBasketballNets

Kyrie Irving scores 41 in first half of Nets game vs. Magic

Nets guard Kyrie Irving looks to pass after

Nets guard Kyrie Irving looks to pass after driving to the basket as Magic guard Cole Anthony defends during the first half of an NBA game Tuesday in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

By The Associated Press
Print

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kyrie Irving had 41 points at halftime Tuesday night for the Brooklyn Nets, the most by an NBA player in the first two quarters since Kobe Bryant in 2003.

Irving was 14 for 19 from the field, 6 for 7 from 3-point range and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line in 23 minutes as the Nets opened an 86-56 lead over the Orlando Magic in the biggest first half in franchise history.

He went on to surpass the 50-point mark in the third quarter, matching his season-high for points in a game. He scored 50 against the Hornets in Charlotte on March 8.

It was the most points in the first half since Bryant scored 42 against Washington on March 28, 2003. The Hall of Fame guard finished with 55 that night.

It's the most points in any half since Devin Booker had 51 in the second half of his 70-point game in Boston on March 24, 2017.

Wilt Chamberlain also had 41 points at halftime of his NBA-record, 100-point game.

Irving is only playing in road games because he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus, as mandated in New York City.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Knicks guard RJ Barrett scores off a dunk
Knicks' season turns cold, but Barrett remains hot
Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev keeps his eye on
Gallant goes back to 12 forwards, 6 defensemen
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during
Lennon: Figure on Adams lifting vaccine mandate by Opening Day
Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker at spring training on
Walker, Carrasco may not be ready for season-opener
This video from Yankees spring training gives you
What it looks like to face Gerrit Cole
D.J. Reed #2 of the Seattle Seahawks intercepts
Source: Jets shore up secondary with deals for CB Reed, S Whitehead
Didn’t find what you were looking for?