Nets fans celebrated their past and their present in grand fashion Sunday night at Barclays Center. They chanted the name of former franchise star Vince Carter and gave him a standing ovation every time he entered the game for Atlanta. He scored eight points in what was the final visit to the Nets’ home for the retiring 42-year-old star.

More importantly, the fans welcomed Kyrie Irving back from a 26-game absence while he underwent treatment for a right shoulder injury. Irving scored 21 points in 20 minutes as the Nets led by as much as 39 points during a 108-86 in a victory over the Hawks that hinted at more exciting things to come from a roster that finally is whole - with the exception of Kevin Durant, who is expected to sit out the season to recover from Achilles tendon surgery.

Irving’s amazingly efficient performance came on 10-for-11 shooting, and he added four rebounds and three assists to lead the Nets (18-20) to their second straight win. Taurean Prince had 14 points, DeAndre Jordan and Caris LeVert each added 13, and Spencer Dinwiddie turned more playmaker, scoring only seven points but dishing eight assists.

The Nets shot 53.2 percent from the field and held the Hawks (8-32) to 33.0 percent. The visitors got 20 points from Cam Reddish.

"I really missed the game of basketball, and I'm grateful to be out here," Irving said. "We have a long season ahead and a lot of goals to accomplish . . . We can be dangerous."

When Irving was healthy at the start of the season, the Nets struggled on defense and only went 4-7 despite having a high-powered offense. But coach Kenny Atkinson noted how the defense has improved with Dinwiddie running the show and said he expects the Nets to maintain that trend the rest of the season.

“It’s really our identity right now,” Atkinson said. “We’re 11th, 12th, 13th in defense. It’s kind of kept us afloat over the season. At the end of the season, the same thing happened last year. Our defense ended up being better than our offense. That’s what we’re kind of hanging our hat on."

That’s exactly how things worked out in the opening half. Irving started and still was on the floor when the Nets began an extended 22-5 run to take an early 32-12 lead. LeVert came off the bench after Irving sat down for the final four minutes of the opening quarter, and he scored the last seven Nets points of the period, which ended with them holding a 37-16 lead.

When the second quarter began, Irving was back in the game with LeVert while Dinwiddie rested, and that combination quickly ran the Nets’ lead as high as 24 points. That’s where it stood when the teams reach the halftime break with the Nets holding a 70-46 advantage.

Obviously, the Hawks were severely limited by the absence of injured Trae Young (left hamstring pain), but clearly, the Nets’ defense held up even as their offense improved dramatically. Irving and LeVert each had 11 first-half points to go with seven points and five assists from Dinwiddie. The Nets shot 65.8 percent in the first half, including 56.2 from three (9 of 16), and they held the Hawks to 33.3 percent shooting and 28.0 from three (7 of 25).

In the third period, Irving picked up where he left off, scoring 10 quick points as the Nets’ lead grew to 37 at 87-50 when Irving went to the bench with 5:54 left and LeVert returned and immediately scored to push the lead to a high of 39 points. The score was 92-64 at the end of three quarters, but even though it came against the short-handed Hawks, it was a promising sample of how good the Nets might be with a healthy roster.