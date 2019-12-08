Kyrie Irving has ramped up his individual work but is still not cleared for contact and might not be for another week, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said.

Irving, who’s now missed 12 games with a shoulder impingement that was originally considered a day-to-day injury, is shooting, Atkinson said, “and from there it’s starting to integrate him in the next week or two into team practices.”

Going into Sunday’s matinee against the Nuggets, the Nets had gone 8-3 in the absence of their All-Star guard, thanks to a second unit that has gelled offensively in the last few weeks, and strong defensive improvement. Though Atkinson acknowledged that there would be difficult decisions to make once Irving and Caris LeVert return from their injuries, he’s eager to have his best player suit up. The Nets went 4-7 when Irving was healthy this season.

“We want him back ASAP,” Atkinson said. “We’ll do what we have to do right now with the rotation. That being said, I like the chemistry they’re building, the identity they’re building, but it doesn’t change the thought process. You want your best players back and that’s Kyrie. And don’t forget about Caris.”

LeVert, Atkinson said, is “progressing well” after undergoing thumb surgery last month, though he declined to provide a timetable. As for Irving, Atkinson said he wasn’t overly concerned by the longer than previously estimated recuperative time. Injuries, he said, are complicated, and fluctuating timetables are to be expected. All this, though, does give him ample time to figure out what to do with those second-unit players who have stepped up big in the last few weeks — players such as Spencer Dinwiddie, running the point in Irving’s absence, and Garrett Temple, taking LeVert’s place in the backcourt.

“There’ll be a lot of decisions to make,” Atkinson said. “What does the rotation look like when those guys come back? We’re definitely talking about it behind the scenes.”