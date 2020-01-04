Kyrie Irving is suffering from a shoulder impingement and bursitis that has made him unable to shoot jumpers without pain, and will likely require surgery in the offseason — or, potentially, during the season, if cortisone injections don’t prove effective — Irving said Saturday.

Irving, who originally was deemed day to day, but has not played since Nov. 14, said he last received a cortisone shot Dec. 24, and has seen some improvement. There is, however, no timetable for return.

“It just sucks, man,” Irving said in a candid 13-minute question and answer session. “It really is disheartening when you know you’re working your tail off to be at a certain level and your shooting shoulder just starts to give out on you a little bit. You’re looking at it like, let me ice this thing, let me just get back out there and you keep feeling something in your shoulder, and you’re trying to explain it to the medical staff. You’re trying to explain it to all these experts out there . . . I’m doing all these exercises. Still nothing is happening to get me back on the court, so it’s definitely frustrating.”

Irving said he felt the injury far before he stopped playing, during the Pelicans game on Nov. 4. The Nets, though, had a five-game road trip ahead of them, and Irving felt the responsibility to be available. Four games later, against the Nuggets, he had to call it quits.

“It was definitely difficult to find out what I had going on with my shoulder — the timing of it, what we needed,” Irving said. “We go on a road trip, I think we go 2-3, so that was on my mind and I tried to play through it on the road trip and then probably playing during that time made it worse.”

Irving said he’s been seeing shoulder specialists in Phoenix, but wanted to avoid anti-inflammatories, because excessive use of cortisone can weaken nearby tissue, along with other serious health risks. Eventually, he relented, but cortisone provides temporary relief, and the next option is arthroscopic surgery.

Irving said he considered getting the surgery during the season — the recuperation time would be two or three months, he said — but still hasn’t given up on playing this year. The Nets, though, also won’t get Kevin Durant back until next season, making this a somewhat lost campaign.

“I’m nothing but proud of the guys for holding the fort down and I kept telling them, when I was injured, keep this boat afloat for as long as we can,” he said. “When I’m back, then we make a push for the playoffs and we see where we go from there, but we’ve got to be realistic with that’s going on here. Guys aren’t healthy. Me and KD obviously came here to play together and lead these guys to a championship run the next few years. And right now, we’re just not in a position to do so, but we’re going to do the best we can for this season.”