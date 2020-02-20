Nets guard Kyrie Irving is likely to undergo a procedure on his right shoulder and miss an extended period of time, according to a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Irving missed 26 straight games earlier this season because of a right shoulder impingement but had been playing through it before missing the Nets' last five games with a right knee sprain. He was scheduled to see a shoulder specialist this week, Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters on Tuesday.

Irving had mentioned the possibility of season-ending surgery when he addressed the media in early January, but instead opted to see how his shoulder would respond to a Dec. 24 cortisone shot. Irving initially injured his shoulder on Nov. 4 against the Pelicans.

“I think he’s trying to figure out how he can get healthy and how he can help us,” Atkinson said. “I know he’s more frustrated than anybody.”

Irving is averaging 27.2 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 20 games this season, his first with the Nets.

Spencer Dinwiddie (21.0 ppg, 6.6 apg) and Caris LeVert (15.3 ppg, 3.6 apg) will have to continue to produce at the point guard position with Irving out of action. Dinwiddie had put himself in consideration for an All-Star selection given how he played when placed in the starting lineup for Irving.

“We just pray for his health,” Dinwiddie said. “That’s all you can do."

“It’s time for other guys to step up and be the players that they feel they want to be along with trying to help us win as many games as possible down the stretch,” Taurean Prince added.

The Nets won two in a row heading into the All-Star break, but now play 10 of their next 14 games on the road, including Thursday night's game in Philadelphia against the 76ers.

“We know we have a tough schedule coming up,” Atkinson said. “We’re getting into this kind of money time now. We’re going to have to play well to stay where we are and even improve. We’re going to have to play really well. We understand the schedule isn’t easy.”

With Mike Mazzeo