Kyrie Irving continues to be plagued by injuries. This time, it’s his balky right shoulder again.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters following Tuesday’s practice that Irving will see a shoulder specialist this week, and is not expected to play on Thursday night in Philadelphia.

The 27-year-old point guard missed 26 straight games earlier this season because of a right shoulder impingement. It has been bothering him, and he's been playing through it.

“I’m not going to go there,” Atkinson responded when asked about the possibility of Irving missing the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign. “I don’t feel comfortable saying that.”

Irving had mentioned the possibility of season-ending surgery when he addressed the media in early January, but instead opted to see how his shoulder would respond to a Dec. 24 cortisone shot. Irving initially injured his shoulder on Nov. 4 against the Pelicans.

“I think he’s trying to figure out how he can get healthy and how he can help us,” Atkinson said. “I know he’s more frustrated than anybody.”

Irving had missed the last five games with a right knee sprain. He has missed 33 games overall because of injuries this season.

“I think the issue right now is the shoulder,” Atkinson said. “I think that the knee was getting better, but the shoulder is a concern now.”

In 20 games, Irving, who was recently elected vice president of the NBA players’ union, is averaging 27.2 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie (21.0 ppg, 6.6 apg) and Caris LeVert (15.3 ppg, 3.6 apg) will have to continue to produce at the point guard position with Irving out of action. Dinwiddie had put himself in consideration for an All-Star selection given how he played when placed in the starting lineup for Irving.

“We just pray for his health,” Dinwiddie said. “That’s all you can do."

“It’s time for other guys to step up and be the players that they feel they want to be along with trying to help us win as many games as possible down the stretch,” Taurean Prince added.

The Nets won two in a row heading into the All-Star break, but now play 10 of their next 14 games on the road.

“We know we have a tough schedule coming up,” Atkinson said. “We’re getting into this kind of money time now. We’re going to have to play well to stay where we are and even improve. We’re going to have to play really well. We understand the schedule isn’t easy.”

Notes & quotes:

Kevin Durant’s mother, Wanda Durant, told TV's "TODAY" that her son is not going to be making his Brooklyn debut this season. “Well, I know he’s not going to play this year,” she said. The Nets have said that Durant (Achilles) is not expected to play in 2019-20 while he rehabs from the injury.