DETROIT — Kyrie Irving was at the top of his game when the Nets needed it most.

In his sixth game since returning from the shoulder injury that sidelined him for 26 games, Irving scored 45 points Saturday night to lead the Nets to a 121-111 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons.

The game ended a five-game losing streak for the Nets.

It was Irving’s highest scoring game since he had 50 points in the season opener. He scored 33 points after half time Saturday and finished shooting 15 of 30 and 5 of 12 from three point range. He scored 17 points in the third quarter to rally the Nets.

After missing a shot that could have won it in regulation, Irving hit four free throws at the start of the overtime period. That, combined with a Spencer Dinwiddie layup and a Joe Harris three-pointer, gave the Nets control of the game.

The Nets also got 20 points and 15 rebounds from Jarrett Allen and 16 points from Joe Harris.

The Pistons were led by Derrick Rose’s 27 points. Andre Drummond scored 20 points with 27 rebounds.

The Nets took a 106-104 lead with 38.4 left in regulation when Drummond was called for goal tending on Wilson Chandler tip in. The Pistons turned it over on the next possession. Irving then missed a three with seven seconds on the clock, Rose rebounded it and went the length of the court for a layup that tied the game at 106.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The game at Detroit began a key 10-games stretch for the Nets heading into the All-Star break, one that could very well determine if the Nets (19-25) will be able to right their season. Saturday’s game was the first of seven teams with losing records they will be facing, while their final three games heading into the break are against Toronto (twice) and the Pacers.

“Yeah, we’ve got to make up some ground. I think there’s no doubt about it,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game. “It’s a good time. I think we’re getting healthier, that helps. The schedule lightens up a little, though there are no easy games as we all know.”

Well, that certainly was apparent Friday night. The Pistons (17-30) should have been ripe for the picking, given that 24 hours earlier they had lost to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Detroit appeared to take control of what had been a close game with a 16-5 run midway through the second quarter. While the Nets offense struggled in the second quarter, the Pistons shot 63.6 percent and went 6-for-8 from three-point range.

Irving brought the Nets back into the game when he scored all 12 points on a 12-4 Nets run to open the second half and cut the Pistons’ lead to 64-62.

The win couldn’t have come at a better time for the Nets.

“It’s important to go into the All-Star Game with momentum and then come out ready to attack the last part of the season. We’ll have some important games coming up.”

Next up for the Nets are the Knicks, who have lost 10 of their last 12 and half the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Notes & quotes: Dinwiddie had started 32 straight games before Saturday night when Garrett Temple replaced him in the starting lineup. The last time Dinwiddie came off the bench was Nov. 14 in Denver, which also was the last game Irving played before he went out with a shoulder impingement injury. Atkinson, who didn’t announce his lineup until 40 minutes before game, downplayed suggestions that tinkering with the starters is a big deal.

“I would say it’s not who starts, it’s who finishes,” Atkinson said. “The starters for you guys, I know it’s a big thing. It’s who ends up playing the minutes, who ends up finishing the game . . . That’s where we put most of our thought.”