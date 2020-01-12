Nets coach Kenny Atkinson broke from his standard operating procedure and announced before facing the Hawks Sunday night at Barclays Center that Kyrie Irving would start at point guard in his first game back after a 26-game absence for treatment of a right shoulder impingement.

But the mystery that had to wait until gametime for an answer was whether Atkinson would leave Spencer Dinwiddie in the starting lineup after he played All-Star caliber basketball and led the Nets to a 13-13 record in the absence of Irving and also Caris LeVert for much of that time.

Atkinson went with Dinwiddie and brought LeVert off the bench, but both Dinwiddie and LeVert got extended time on the court with Irving, who played 14 first-half minutes. Every combination worked as the Nets built a 70-46 halftime lead.

Describing the decision to play Irving after five-on-five practices Thursday and Saturday, Atkinson said, “He’s ready. Good news for us. The build-up was good, but then getting the team practice, really good seeing him in that environment. I think it helped us [defeat Miami Friday night]. It was an infusion of energy and lifted our spirits a little. Now to have him out there, it’s great for the Nets and great for him. We’ll start him.”

During the previous 26 games he started, Dinwiddie averaged 24.8 points and 7.2 assists, and his .324 usage rate was sixth-highest in the NBA. But Dinwiddie came off the bench to start the season when LeVert started next to Irving. That lineup went 4-7 and played poorly on defense. With Dinwiddie starting, the Nets improved dramatically on defense, and Atkinson said he’s “not fearful” of assigning him to guard an opponent’s best perimeter player.

In the end, Atkinson has said the goal is to use all three of his top players together at key times.

“I think that’s the lineup that excites our coaching staff,” he said. “I think we’ll get there. What good coaching staffs do is they put their best players on the floor, they try to manage to get to those lineups as much as they can. So, those are our top players, and we’ve got to figure out a way to get them on the court. As we go farther along this season, we can hopefully manipulate where that happens more and more.”

The key question Atkinson ultimately must solve is how to mix three-point shooters with slashers like Irving, Dinwiddie and LeVert. “Understanding the balance that Spencer is one of our top players and understanding do you want catch-and-shoot guys around Kyrie and Caris, it’s really just figuring out those combinations,” Atkinson said. “You have to balance your roster between catch-and-shoot guys and downhill guys.”