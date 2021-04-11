TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsBasketballNets

Nets facing more big tests in Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid after failing against Andre Drummond

Joe Harris and DeAndre Jordan of the Nets

Joe Harris and DeAndre Jordan of the Nets defend against Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves during the first quarter at Barclays Center on March 29/ Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Print

If there is one area where the Nets consistently have struggled, it is in containing the best big men in the NBA. It happened again Saturday night when an extremely short-handed Lakers team blew out the Nets by 25 points at Barclays Center because they couldn’t handle 6-10, 279-pound Andre Drummond, who had 20 points, 11 rebounds and was plus-18 in his playing time.

Big men come in all shapes and sizes and have different skill sets. Some are powerful around the rim, and others have the ability to stretch the defense with three-point shooting. It’s a matchup challenge Nets coach Steve Nash must address in the next two games Monday night at Minnesota against Karl-Anthony Towns and Wednesday night in Philadelphia against Joel Embiid, who was an MVP candidate earlier in the season before getting injured and is effective inside and out.

"They’re two very different matchups," Nash said after the Lakers loss. "I think Towns ends up playing more on the perimeter, a lot of pick-and-pop, a lot of isolating and outside. Joel is more of an interior presence who can go outside if he needs to, so different looks.

"Our team’s going to have to attack them defensively in different ways, so I think we’ve got to be versatile. We’re going to play different lineups. We’ve got to find an effective balance regardless of the matchup."

Since signing former All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge in the buyout market, the 15-year veteran has started five games, sending 13-year vet DeAndre Jordan to the bench behind backup big men Jeff Green, Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton, who have played a variety of roles. Now, Kevin Durant has joined the mix at forward the past two games after missing 23 games with a hamstring injury.

The Nets are 3-2 with Aldridge starting, and he had positive numbers in the wins and negative numbers in the losses. When Jordan was benched, he was in the minus column in the previous 11 games even as the Nets went 9-2, yet his play on defense was a positive factor in February when they got their season on track.

Aldridge repeatedly blamed himself for the Nets’ defensive issues against Drummond and the Lakers, saying he was "floating" and still working to get his legs back after a prolonged idle period while negotiating his buyout with the Spurs. "I can’t get past how bad I was tonight defensively," Aldridge said. "I’m definitely going to do a better job of trying to set the tone and just playing way better defense. Way too passive tonight."

It won’t be surprising if Jordan gets another shot to return to the rotation in the next two games, but that’s Nash’s call. "We have four or five centers, so you can’t necessarily play everyone," Nash said. "I’d love to find a time to give him an opportunity again, but right now, we’re trying to figure out where LaMarcus and Blake are at and even get Nic more minutes. Something’s got to give and I wish I could give everyone all the minutes they desire, but it’s just impossible."

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

New York Sports

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz of the looks
Isles need to move the puck better on power play, Trotz says
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving exchanges word with
Kyrie Irving's ejection triggers Nets' loss to Lakers
Jacob deGrom #48 of the Mets talks with
Lennon: Support is not a two-way street for deGrom and Mets
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) walks off
Familiar refrain: Mets' offense disappears as deGrom takes loss
The Yankees continued to struggle against the Rays
Yankees still looking for a spark as slow start to season continues
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere warms up for the team's
Rangers rookie Lafreniere raising his game to NHL level
Didn’t find what you were looking for?