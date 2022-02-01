The Nets were subjected to their latest injury hit Tuesday, when it was revealed that LaMarcus Aldridge — their only consistent veteran big man — will be out with a sprained left ankle, possibly until the Feb. 20 All-Star Game.

Aldridge, who limped off the court in the fourth quarter of the Nets' loss to Golden State on Saturday and left game on crutches, had an MRI on Monday and will be reevaluated in weeks to come, according to reports.

Aldridge has been a boon to a chronically shorthanded Nets team, averaging 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds as the Nets continue to work around the losses of Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) and Kyrie Irving, who can only play in away games because of his vaccination status. James Harden also missed the two previous games with hamstring tightness and a hand strain before returning Wednesday against the Suns.

"There’s always a dark side, a bad side of all these injuries or incidents in a game, so you can always look at the positive side," Nash told reporters. "Fortunately, I don’t think it’s a long-term thing, it’s more of a short-term thing."

Nash added that he didn’t believe that Aldridge’s absence would affect former All Star Paul Millsap’s status. It’s been rumored by NBA insider Marc Stein that the Nets are working to move Millsap for more perimeter shooting.

"I think that Paul wants to go somewhere where he has a better chance to play," Nash said. "LaMarcus is a short-term injury and Day’ron [Sharpe] has played really well so nothing’s really changed there."

Harden returns to action

After missing the Nuggets game Wednesday with left hamstring tightness and the Golden State game Saturday with a hand strain, Harden was back in action against the Suns Tuesday.

Nash reflects on Phoenix

Nash said he’d always have a special place for the team that drafted him, even when playing against the Suns. He played with the team between 1996-1998 and 2004-2012."This is a very, very special place for me," he said. "The community, somewhere I lived for 10 years, the team, having played for them for 10 years, sometimes you forget life moves fast and then when you come back, you realize, wow, I spent a lot of time here and a lot of incredible years working with incredible people. It means a lot to me and it’s always nice to come back and feel the vibe of the valley again."