Another 4 Nets players added to NBA's COVID-19 protocol list

Brooklyn Nets forward LaMarcus Aldridge at Barclays Center

Brooklyn Nets forward LaMarcus Aldridge at Barclays Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Four more Nets were added to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, meaning the team will be without five players because of COVID restrictions for Tuesday night’s scheduled game against Toronto at Barclays Center, the team announced.

In addition, the Nets announced that star Kevin Durant is questionable with an ankle injury. Durant scored 51 points in the Nets’ previous game on Sunday.

Since then, five players have been placed on the COVID list.

Paul Millsap was placed on the list on Monday. On Tuesday, he was joined by LaMarcus Aldridge, James Johnson, DeAndre’ Bembry and Jevon Carter.

The Nets should have 10 players available for Tuesday’s game if Durant can play. The NBA minimum for a game to be played is eight available players. The league on Monday postponed two Chicago Bulls games, the first postponements this season because of COVID, due to an outbreak among players and staff. The Nets hosted the Bulls on Dec. 4.

All of the Nets players in the COVID protocol are vaccinated.

