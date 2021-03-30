LaMarcus Aldridge is a 7-time NBA All-Star who is joining a team that goes six deep in players with All-Star experience. They cover every position, including guards James Harden and Kyrie Irving and frontcourt players Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. But at the age of 35 in his 15th NBA season, Aldridge understands he’s not "that guy" any more.

As he explained following practice on Tuesday, Aldridge hopes to "fill a void" in the Nets’ pantry full of talented ingredients they hope to mix into a championship formula. That’s why he chose them over other free-agent offers after receiving a buyout from the Spurs on Thursday.

"It was about a role, and I feel like I help fill the void of having a bigger [center] that can score and play defense," the 6-11 Aldridge said. "[DeAndre Jordan’s] great and he brings great value to the team, but I think I fill a void of being able to have more offense in the game, being able to take the three and help out. That was a bigger factor."

Jordan has started 35 of the 45 games he’s played for the Nets this season and is averaging 7.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots while shooting a phenomenal 76.7% from the field, a figure that includes one missed three-pointer and the rest twos. Aldridge averaged a modest — by his standards — 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 18 games for the Spurs but shot 36.0% from three-point range after making 38.9% last season.

Some of his new teammates recently cited Aldridge’s ability to post up down low as what he brings to the table, but coach Steve Nash wants to fit his skills to the Nets’ offensive style. Nash said Aldridge will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Rockets at Barclays Center and possibly Thursday’s home game against the Hornets, but he might be ready to play Sunday in Chicago or in the three home games that follow next week.

"He’s an excellent mid-range shooter, but at the same time, push him to shoot more threes because he’s a very capable three-point shooter that spaces the floor and opens us up for higher-value opportunities or wide-open threes," Nash said of Aldridge.

"He understands this is a different role, a different team, a different way of playing. I want him to find the natural balance between the way he has traditionally played and the way we play."

Aldridge said Durant, who played at Texas the season after Aldridge left for the NBA draft, was the first Net to reach out, and he also heard from Harden. He’s not here to upstage them, but rather to support them.

"I’m not here to be an All-Star," Aldridge said. "I’m just trying to bring the value, to bring the things I’m good at and trying to help this team win."

When he was with the Spurs, Aldridge began the process of transforming himself into a three-point shooter, making 41.1% in 2016-17. "The thing is that, when you have KD and James and Kyrie, I’m probably going to be wide-open because those guys get so much attention," Aldridge said. "So that makes it easier. But I’m definitely all onboard for it. That’s not an issue at all."

Notes & quotes: Durant (strained left hamstring) will miss his 20th straight game, but Landry Shamet (sprained right ankle) has been upgraded to questionable.